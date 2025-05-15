"It worked but at what cost"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie discloses she does not remember details from her debut days 

On May 14, 2025, a clip showcasing BLACKPINK's Jennie disclosing how she could not remember details from her debut days due to YG Entertainment's strict policies circulated on social media. This was during her guest appearance on the South Korean variety program You Quiz On The Block on May 8.

During the conversation, the hosts, Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, talked about how the girl group and members always radiated cool vibes from the beginning.

In response, the female artist stated that she did not remember much from her debut days, as YG Entertainment did not give them much activity to execute. They had to remain in the dorms throughout the day.

"Honestly, I don't remember much from our debut days. They did not have us do a lot, and we mostly stayed in our dorm," she added, as translated by 'You Quiz On The Block.'

Subsequently, this clip went viral among the fandom. They had various reactions to her response, with many condemning YG Entertainment's strategy and policies toward them.

"it worked but at what cost?" an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated that BLACKPINK's Jennie's journey, from residing in a dorm doing nothing to dominating the world stage with their electrifying performances, was legendary. They also stated that YG Entertainment made the biggest mistake by keeping them aloof from the industry during their debut years.

"From dorm rooms to dominating stages—BLACKPINK’s journey is iconic even with missing pieces. Now they’re writing their own history, mystery and all," a fan reacted.

"never beating the dungeon allegations, yg really locked them up," a fan shared.

"Do yall remember jennie’s live where she said she was bored bc she watched everything on netflix," a fan mentioned.

"This was always one of YG’s biggest mistakes. Not sure about the first couple of years bc I wasn’t there, but keeping them locked up after all the YG scandals only hurt BP," a fan commented.

Internet users mentioned they would never forgive YG Entertainment for hindering the group's real potential. Many also praised BLACKPINK's Jennie for breaking free from the monotony of dorm life and decorating her days with self-produced music.

"will never forgive yg for suppressing their potential, i mean yes theyre huge and global icons. but i genuinely believe that they wouldve been able to surpass what theyve acheived with ease and became beyonce and micheal jackson level famous no shade, they had the chops but yg," a user reacted.

"Mystery then, magnetism now. Jennie’s glow-up from trainee to supernova is the stuff of K-pop dreams," a user shared.

"From dorm confinement to global domination. Jennie's journey shows the dark side of K-pop's manufactured mystery era. Times HAVE changed," a user commented.

"YG's 'mysterious image' strategy cost Jennie core memories. This revelation changes how we see K-pop's trainee system. Should companies prioritize artistry over image?" a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Jennie talked about her younger days during the You Quiz On The Block interview

During the conversation with the hosts, BLACKPINK's Jennie talked about the struggles during her younger days. She confessed about not looking after her health during those days.

"When I was younger, I didn’t really take care of my health tbh. My health got worse, I lost weight, and kept injuring my ankle. I was just always running around, barely going outside. Mentally, it was really tough for me," she said, as translated by X user @Jense.

BLACKPINK's Jennie reportedly further mentioned:

"Hearing people say 'BLACKPINK is so cool' is one thing, but I really wish I had spent more time talking with my friends, sharing stuff like 'I went through this, it was hard for me." But I didn’t get to do that enough."

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her full-length studio album, Ruby, through OA Entertainment and Columbia Records. The record featured 15 tracks, including Intro: Jane, Like Jennie, Start a War, Handlebars (feat... Dua Lipa), Mantra, and more.

The female K-Pop idol recently made her solo debut performance at the music and arts festival Coachella.

