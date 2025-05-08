“It better not get postponed” — Fans thrilled as Jennie confirms BLACKPINK’s July comeback plans

On May 7, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie announced that BLACKPINK is preparing for a comeback with new music this July during the 292nd episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block.
On the chat show, the K-pop idol explained that while the quartet (Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and she) is currently engaged in personal endeavors, preparations are underway for the group’s forthcoming reunion.
"I'm looking forward to it, too. The members are actively talking in the group chat room," she said.
The group last released a full-length record, Born Pink, in September 2022. Since then, they have not announced any new collective project, leaving fans uncertain about future plans. However, Jennie’s comment regarding the group’s subsequent efforts has renewed attention from BLINKs.
"We went from may to june and now july 😭 it better not get postponed," an X user commented.
Fans expressed excitement after Jennie confirmed that BLACKPINK’s comeback will happen in July. Many are thrilled to have this confirmation.
"So now we finally know when to wait 🥹❤️❤️ blackpink in July," a fan remarked.
"July? A FUCKING JULY????????," a user mentioned.
"Oh well July cb☺️🤌🏻," a person shared.
More similar fan reactions over the July comeback.
"July comeback omggggg," a netizen said.
"THE GROUP CHAT IS ACTIVE AAAAA HELL YAH," a viewer noted.
"The grp chat being active is our ot4 crumbs...," another fan added.
All four BLACKPINK members previously talked about the upcoming album
BLACKPINK is set to unveil a new record before the end of June 2025, as confirmed by multiple sources in the music industry. The four-member group has also resumed collaborative efforts and recently completed a joint studio project. At the Met Gala on May 5, Rosé told Vogue the group had recently finished working on a project as a team.
"We have got new music coming out, that’s gonna be a whole different approach to how we storytell this next tour," the group's lead vocalist asserted.
Jennie, also present at the event, nodded briefly to their familiar tagline and hinted at future content, although specifics were not disclosed.
“It’s BLACKPINK in your area, back pack again and I copy the one spoiling everything but it’s gonna be good and I hope a real call way meet our fans," the South Korean rapper stated.
While Lisa didn’t deliver updates at the Gala, she had already spoken to Variety on May 3, stating that all members had regrouped in the studio after the hiatus.
“Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago. You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time," the BLACKPINK's maknae said.
Earlier in the year, Jisoo addressed their comeback plans on the show Salon Drip 2, which aired in February.
“We’re planning to put out an album and also go on tour. We’ll be coming back as four this year," Jisoo affirmed.
TenAsia first reported the upcoming project. Industry professionals say the new album is scheduled for a June release. The members are reportedly rearranging their solo duties to prepare for upcoming promotional work.
BLACKPINK’s global tour will commence on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province. Further announcements are expected soon.