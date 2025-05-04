“Blinks wake up!” — Internet reacts as Lisa allegedly confirms BLACKPINK is set to release an upcoming album ahead of their July world tour

On May 3, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa shared in a recent interview with Variety that the group is back in the process of making new music. She mentioned they had recently regrouped in the studio, marking their first joint recording session in quite some time. Offering the first clear indication that they are developing fresh material together, she said:

Ad

“Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago,” adding, “we’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour is prepared to commence on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. It will conclude on January 18, 2026, at Japan’s Tokyo Dome.

Ad

Trending

When asked about the timing of the new release, the 28-year-old continued:

"You have to be patient about it,” Lisa said. “It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

For those unversed, their last group was the Born Pink series, which ended in 2023. Following Lisa’s announcement, fans circulated their reactions across platforms online, fueling interest in both the music and tour.

"Blinks wake uppppp!!!!! 🤩," an X user commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLINKs are thrilled by reports of the girl group's possible June comeback and world tour.

"This is the best news for BLINKs! 💖 New music AND a tour on the horizon? Can’t wait to see BLACKPINK back in action! 🔥," a fan remarked.

"THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER! 🖤💗 New music + tour?! BLINKs worldwide just screamed simultaneously," a user said.

Ad

"Finally some new BLACKPINK vibes.Can’t wait for that June album and the world tour 🔥," a person shared.

Other longtime fans said the wait has been worth it, if the album delivers as expected.

"BLACKPINK always knows how to keep the excitement alive! 🌟 Can't wait to see what new music they’ll bring us!," a netizen said.

Ad

"So BLACKPINK’s getting back together—sure, it’s always exciting, but I’m sure Blinks are just hoping it’s not another long wait before something real drops," a viewer noted.

"Patience? We’ve been waiting for this moment for YEARS. If this album is anything like what we’ve been dreaming of, it’ll be worth every second. BLACKPINK, take us to the next level 🔥💖👑," another fan added.

Ad

Previous reports also suggest BLACKPINK is set for a June comeback with their first album in nearly 3 years

Ad

Last month, on April 9, a new report by TenAsia emerged claiming that BLACKPINK is gearing up for a full-group comeback this June, marking nearly three years since their most recent release together.

A source familiar with the situation stated that the artists have been modifying their commitments for activities such as studio sessions and filming, aiming for a release within the next two months.

"Blackpink members have adjusted their schedules such as recording and shooting to prepare for a new album," and "The album will be released in June at the latest,” a music insider stated.

Ad

The K-pop act has kept active in recent months, closing out their album era while pursuing individual projects. For instance, Jennie has been promoting her solo work by being on tour with The Ruby Experience.

She and Lisa also performed at the Coachella music festival last month, continuing their visibility in international pop culture. Lisa again made headlines after collaborating with Maroon 5’s track Priceless, which dropped on May 2.

On the other hand, Rosé is contributing to the official soundtrack of the upcoming F1 movie, marking her debut on a Hollywood album. She will be featured on the fifth track, titled Messy, part of F1: The Album, which is scheduled to drop on June 27 alongside the film’s global premiere.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jisoo is currently touring several Asian cities as part of her first solo fan event, LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!, with stops in Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, and others. Furthermore, she is said to have completed shooting for her upcoming TV series, Boyfriend on Demand.

Elsewhere, Lisa reportedly turned down an offer to appear at the Miss Universe 2025 grand finale in Thailand, noting variances in her schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More