BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ officially set to feature on one of  ‘F1 The Movie’ soundtracks alongside Don Toliver, Doja Cat, & more: How to pre-order

Rosé of BLACKPINK has been officially announced as part of the artist lineup contributing to the soundtrack of the upcoming F1: The Movie. On May 1, 2025, Atlantic Records revealed the star-studded roster for the film’s music album, which includes a range of prominent names, particularly from the Hollywood music scene.
The album is scheduled for release on June 27, with pre-orders also set to open on the same day. Fans were thrilled to see Rosé as the only K-pop artist featured in the lineup, and her inclusion has sparked a wave of celebration among her fanbase.
Rosé posted about her participation in the soundtrack via her Instagram. She captioned the post with:
"I am soooooo fricken excited for you all to hear my very first movie soundtrack.. it’s happening!! this movie’s gonna be willldddd."
Rosé reported to attend the Miami Grand Pix event on May 5
"F1" - the movie, stars renowned Bollywood hero Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver making a comeback. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick. The movie will officially hit the North American screens on June 27, 2025. The film's soundtrack, titled F1: The Album, boasts a long lineup including a total of 11 artists.
The tracklist of the album is as follows:
- Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)
- Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)
- Ed Sheeran – Drive
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
- ROSÉ – Messy
- Burna Boy – Don't Let Me Drown
- Roddy Ricch – Underdog
- RAYE – Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News
- Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be
- Myke Towers – Baja California
- Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!
- Madison Beer – All At Once
- Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E
- PAWSA – Double C
The first single from the album, Lose My Mind by Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat, has already been released on multiple platforms.
Talking about the pre-orders, the theme song is already available for pre-order on several platforms. These platforms include Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal.
Apart from these, the full album will be released in physical stores and through online retailers only on the official release date.
In other news, some of the artists featured on the album are reportedly expected to make an appearance at the Miami Grand Prix event happening on May 5. It is also said that Rosé is expected to attend the event in person. Her banner has reportedly been spotted at the venue, raising fans' excitement and anticipation.