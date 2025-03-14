"Incredible discography"—Fans react as BTS' V extends his own record as 3rd most streamed K-Pop Soloist in Spotify history

On March 11, 2025, BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, surpassed 4.5 billion streams on Spotify. With this, he has also extended his own record as the third most streamed Korean or K-pop soloist in the platform's history, as reported by @WORLDMUSICAWARD.

The Slow Dancing singer's Spotify page features his solo album, Layover, as well as drama OSTs, self-composed songs, and collaborations. Layover crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, a first for a K-pop solo artist. His pre-release single, Love Me Again, also joined the Billion Club by exceeding one billion streams in December last year.

Fans celebrated the BTS member's latest achievement and expressed their excitement on X. One fan congratulated him, mentioning that every track of the artist is "a masterpiece."

"This was achieved by pure love of Kim Taehyung’s incredible discography! I could never stop listening because every track is a masterpiece!"

One fan even praised him, calling him the "organic King" for earning the title. Another netizen stated that Spotify serves as his fan club.

"Organic king right hereee," commented a fan on X.

"The fact that it is acknowledged by media especially Korean media says a lot of Tae as an artist. He is one of a kind," commented another fan.

"looks like V just broke the sound barrier and Spotify is now officially a fan club," remarked another fan.

More fan reactions lauding the singer's artistry read:

"Just with pure music that he loves R&B/Soul n Jazz. not following K-pop trends n reached this much success shows how much his fans loves him. started listening to Jazz after becoming Taehyung’s fan. love u," wrote another fan.

"Congratulations to V for reaching an impressive 4.5 BILLION streams on his solo Spotify account! Not only has he solidified his place as the 3rd most-streamed K-pop soloist in the platform’s history, but he continues to raise the bar with his exceptional talent and global," said another fan.

"Taehyung’s artistry keeps breaking records, even while he’s serving! His impact as a soloist is undeniable every song, every milestone is proof of his timeless talent and deep connection with listeners. This is just the beginning for him!" exclaimed another fan.

More about BTS' V's solo album, Layover

Layover was released on 8 September 2023 by BIGHIT Music. The EP combines pop, R&B, and jazz elements and showcases his soulful vocals. It consists of six tracks, including a piano version of Slow Dancing.

Layover broke records with 1.67 million copies sold on its first day, the highest first-day sales by a solo K-pop artist in Hanteo Chart history. By the week's end, it surpassed 2.1 million copies, marking the first time a solo artist's album achieved this feat in its debut week.

In Japan, Layover debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Japan Hot Album Chart, with physical and digital sales. It also reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200, tying Taehyung with his bandmates Jimin and Suga as the highest-charting Korean solo artists then.

According to IFPI's Global Music Report, the EP was the tenth best-selling album of 2023, selling 2.2 million units globally.

Taehyung is presently serving in the South Korean army as part of his mandatory military service. He will be discharged in June 2025 alongside his bandmates RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga.

