“King Jimin" - Fans celebrate as BTS member's solo single "Who" ties "Dynamite" as the longest-charting K-pop song in Hot 100 history

On March 11, 2025, @chartdata reported that BTS's Jimin's single, Who, had become the longest-charting K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100, officially tying him with his own band's 2020 hit track, "Dynamite."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With this achievement, Jimin surpassed PSY's Gangnam Style by reigning atop the chart for 32 weeks, becoming the first K-pop singer to remain the longest on the charts as a solo artist and as part of a band.

ARMY members were exhilarated by this achievement and took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan even referred to him as King Jimin on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar fan comments flooded the X timeline, praising the singer and stating that it might take a long time to replicate his success, which he achieved without payola and while serving in the army.

"The all-time longest charting solo song by a K-soloist on Billboard Hot 100 history, and it might take decades to beat it," remarked another fan.

"Omg kingmin that's crazy he did this with his SOLO unprompoted song this is such a huge record no soloist have charted their solo song for more than 20 weeks and he did it while serving his country that's insane congratulations kingminn," commented another fan.

Ad

"For all the haters coming cry cry cry your tears are my fav drink you all are pressed because he did it without promo and poyalo while your faves couldn't even with poyala. you crying won't change facts that he did that and he is still charting," wrote another fan on X.

More fan reaction read,

Ad

"Jimin is simply amazing! Even without major promotions and while he's still in the army, he continues breaking records and winning hearts all around the world. This is dedication and talent! It's no surprise he's on top! He's incredible, always!" reacted another fan.

"No one should underestimate the loyal and hardworking fan base that western artists always admire. I thank Jimin's millions of fans who love him so much from the bottom of my heart," said another fan on X.

Ad

"So proud of him. Literally did it without label push,radios,playlisting & being inactive bcz of military service," another fan reacted.

More about BTS' Jimin's lead single from his second studio album, Who

The song Who from the singer's second studio album, Muse, was released on July 19, 2024. A performance teaser, hinting at the upcoming showcase, was revealed on July 18, 2024.

Ad

Ad

On July 22, 2024, a pre-recorded performance of the song was broadcast on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, featuring the BTS vocalist performing in an abandoned warehouse, accompanied by dancers and a prominent neon sign displaying the song's title, Who.

After its release, the single hit No.1 on the daily Global Spotify Charts. It also debuted at No.4 on the UK Singles Chart, becoming the singer's highest-charting solo single in the UK. In the United States, the track debuted at No.14 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the idol's sixth entry on the chart as a solo artist.

Ad

The song topped the Billboard Global 200 Chart and dominated the Global Excl. US Chart with 76 million streams and 76,000 sales outside of the US. It also secured three Melon Weekly popularity awards and earned a first-place trophy on the M Countdown.

In other news, Jimin is currently serving in the South Korean Army due to mandatory military service. He will be discharged in June 2025, along with his bandmates RM, V, Suga, and Jungkook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback