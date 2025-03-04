"IT BOY FOR A REASON" – Fans hail BTS' Jimin’s Billboard triple crown as he dominates Artist 100, Billboard 200, and Hot 100

On March 4, 2025, BTS' Jimin became the first and only K-soloist to achieve a triple crown on the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard 200, and Hot 100, setting new records in all three categories. This milestone cements his status as the longest-charting K-soloist in Billboard history across these major charts, despite being on hiatus.

According to the latest Billboard updates, the singer has now spent:

39 weeks on the Billboard Artist 100, the longest for any K-soloist

32 weeks on the Billboard 200 with his album MUSE

31 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit track Who

His song Who has also tied with PSY’s Gangnam Style as the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100. PSY has been holding this record for over a decade.

Meanwhile, MUSE has become the longest-running #1 album by a Korean or Asian solo artist on Billboard’s World Albums chart, surpassing his debut album FACE.

Jimin’s latest Billboard success has sent fans into a frenzy, with ARMY taking to social media to celebrate his global impact. Fans have praised his achievements, calling him the true "It Boy." An X user, @jikookgirl_bts, wrote:

"IT BOY FOR A REASON . NO ONE IS ON HIS LEVEL."

Many fans expressed their excitement online, giving him nicknames like "History Maker" and "KingMin" while congratulating him on his latest achievements.

"KingMin .CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN . BILLBOARD HISTORY MAKER," an X user commented.

"So happy for him! Congrats to Jimin on making beautiful music and his fans for the incredible support!," another fan added.

"One icon recognizing another. One legend celebrating the next. This is the definition of legacy! and this is what happens when pure talent, strong passion, and endless dedication come together in an artist who was born to shine and set new standards of greatness," a netizen remarked.

"See when you are the king???," a fan added.

Others joined in to express their pride in the idol for achieving yet another milestone.

"So proud of you Jimin! Let’s keep pushing higher," a fan wrote.

"I am so proud of him , he is so passionate about his music, he spent a whole year writing producing and composing his songs , even made his own choreographies , this is so so deserved , park jimin you're a LEGEND," another user commented.

"Woooow!!! Another history made by Jimin king," a netizen mentioned.

More about BTS' Jimin, his military service, and solo activities

Jimin enlisted for mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate Jungkook. The duo served in the 5th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade. His scheduled discharge date is June 11, 2025, meaning he has just three months left before reuniting with fans.

Just a few months before his enlistment, the BTS member released his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024. The album features songs such as Who, Closer Than This, and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco). According to BIGHIT Music, the second album presented a different artistic direction from his debut solo album FACE.

While FACE explored themes of self-reflection, MUSE focused on finding inspiration through love and emotions. The album was a massive global success, debuting at #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart and holding the top spot for six weeks. This made it the longest-running #1 album by a Korean soloist. MUSE also reached #2 in South Korea and #3 in Japan.

Moreover, his song Who has become one of his biggest hits, tying with Gangnam Style as the longest-charting K-pop solo song on Billboard’s Hot 100. The track was praised for its emotional storytelling, lyrics, and visuals, making it a standout moment in the idol's discography.

The Grammy-nominated singer is set to be discharged in June this year. Meanwhile, reports suggest the group would make their comeback in the second half of 2025 once all seven members complete their service. However, an official confirmation has yet to be made.

