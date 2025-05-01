"I'm choosing to clown" – Fans divided as BLACKPINK Rosé is rumoured to sing track 5 “Messy” on upcoming F1 The Album

A leak of the forthcoming F1 The Album, releasing on June 27, 2025, has set the internet abuzz and caused controversy following sightings of BLACKPINK's Rosé on the leaked tracklist. From the viral leak, Rosé is said to be featured on track 5 titled Messy.

The album is expected to include 17 tracks, though the full artist lineup has not been officially confirmed. Still, speculation about Rosé’s involvement quickly gained traction across social media platforms, echoing the mixed reactions of fans.

While others excitedly suspect the leak might be a precursor to Rosé's solo inclusion in the highly anticipated album, others are less convinced, advising against jumping to conclusions until announcements are made. As the excitement mounts, fans continue to break down the rumoured tracklist and speculate on the album's international artist roster. One fan writes,

"I'm choosing to clown idc I WANT THIS"

"She is going ROCKSÉ on this. You heard it here" says one netizen.

"So happy for Rosé" posts an X user.

"I think it's real And might be leaked intentionally so N1 didn't get disheartened" reads a comment from a fan.

"I think the leak’s legit, y’all Apple Music shows the same 17 tracks. And I’m betting Rosé’s track is one of the upcoming singles from F1: The Album, especially since she already filmed the MV" shares this fan.

Meanwhile, some fans are questioning the authenticity of the leaked F1 The Album tracklist after noticing Rosé’s name is repeatedly misspelt and some song titles seem oddly generic.

"Why is her name misspelled? that just makes me think this is just made up and don’t get me wrong I want her to be in it and I do believe she is… the names of the songs are so random and some are songs that already exist like “messy”? for real out of all names?" mentions an individual on X.

"Her name not being spelled right is not doing it for me...I'll wait for confirmation" says one fan.

"Is this really Roseanne Chaeyoung Park?? Might be another singer coz the name is not Rosé it’s Rose" posts this person on X.

""Rose" let's wait for the official tracklist, i don't want to be a clown" adds this netizen.

F1 The Album leaked tracklist sparks speculation: Rosé, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and more rumoured to feature

The leaked version of F1 The Album that appeared online unveiled a star-studded lineup of artists, reportedly creating the 17-track compilation. The album seemed to feature work from world-renowned names including Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Tate McRae, Roddy Ricch, Raye, Chris Stapleton, and others.

The tracklist includes:

Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat) No Room For A Saint (feat. Nathan Nichols) – Don Toliver Drive – Ed Sheeran Just Keep Watching – Tate McRae Messy – Rose Don't Let Me Drown – Burna Boy Underdog – Roddy Ricch Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News – Raye Baja California – Chris Stapleton Myke Flowers OMG! – Liësto All At Once – Madison Beer D.A.N.C.E – Peggy Gou Double C – PAWSA Attention – W r tazi Give Me Love – Darkoo Gasoline – Obongjayar

Except for the initial single Lose My Mind featuring Doja Cat, which is preview and purchase-enabled, most of the songs are set as "album only."

While a select few are hailing the potential of such diversity, there is still hesitation expressed by some through inconsistencies in style, spelling mishaps, and the inclusion of song names found elsewhere. Up to this point, there has been no confirmation from the artists or the F1 team. With the album due to be released in June, fans are closely monitoring for an official tracklist announcement.

On December 6, 2025, Rosé officially made her solo debut with the release of her first full-length album Rosie. The album broke out to enormous global attention, registering 33,359,066 streams on Spotify on its opening day, becoming the biggest debut ever for a K-pop solo female artist on Spotify. It is also the second-largest launch of all time by a K-pop solo artist on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Rosé is also gearing up to reunite with her group BLACKPINK for their much-anticipated world tour. The world tour begins with consecutive concerts at Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6, 2025. After their Korea performances, the group will then embark on performances in North America, Europe, and Asia, with already announced stops in the United States, Canada, Spain, England, Japan, and Italy.

