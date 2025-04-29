“I can't do anything without my mother's support” - BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens the driving force behind her success

Rosé of BLACKPINK opened up about her mother’s influence in a recent interview with W China, released on April 29, 2025, alongside a photoshoot. When asked if her mother had been one of the driving forces in her life, she agreed, sharing a personal reflection.

Despite her global fame, she revealed that she remains deeply connected to her mother. She expressed admiration for her mother’s thoughtful way of communicating.

This interview provided a rare glimpse into Rosé’s personal life, offering insight into her relationship with her mother.

“I would say that my way of working and communicating with others is largely inspired by my mother. She is very good at communication and is always full of wisdom and love when dealing with others. I can't do anything without my mother's support," she shared.

She continued further:

"When I need her, she always gives me strength and help unconditionally. I really hope that I can live like my mother and have the strong energy like her.”

Rosé opens up about her mother's support throughout her life

In the recent interview with W China, BLACKPINK’s Rosé discussed both her artistic journey and personal life, giving fans a deeper look into the inspiration behind her long-awaited solo debut album, Rosie, released on December 6, 2024.

When asked about her motivation to pursue solo work, she emphasized the importance of genuine emotion in music. Rosé shared that she drew heavily from personal experiences while crafting her album, stating that authentic music stems from true emotions and that some things can’t be faked.

Talking about her album Rosie, she expressed how it was a learning process for her. She disclosed that she learned how to tell a story through the medium of a music album. She revealed that she incorporated many of her personal challenges into the project, describing it as a difficult period in her life.

She also noted that she had initially found it difficult to speak openly about what she was experiencing with people. So she decided to share her thoughts with the line of producers and crew members during the recording process. They then wrote a song based on everything she shared, an experience she described as "feeling amazing."

The interview further highlighted her close bond with her parents. Both were seen attending the Coldplay concert in Seoul, where Rosé made a surprise appearance as a guest performer during the band’s final show of the South Korean leg of their tour. This was also the K-pop artist's most recent public appearance.

