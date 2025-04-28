"Leave them alone" — Fans defend Evan Mock after he faces criticism over post amid alleged BLACKPINK Rosé dating rumors

Evan Mock has found himself at the center of online criticism after sharing a post about his memories from Korea. It comes as fresh dating rumors linking him to BLACKPINK's Rosé resurfaced.

Ad

The situation escalated after an alleged old photo of Evan and Rosé from a trip to Hawaii was leaked online. Although fans had already debunked previous dating rumors, the criticism reignited.

Evan's latest Instagram post, shared on April 27, 2025, drew a wave of negative comments despite being unrelated to the rumors. Many accused him of manipulating his Instagram comments. They alleged that he has been deleting criticisms while keeping posts linking him to Rosé.

Ad

Trending

Some also pointed out that he had unfollowed Rosé's solo account, further fueling gossip. His latest post was from his trip to South Korea.

Ad

Some netizens accused him of trying to gain attention and clout through his connection to Rosé. As of now, he has disabled the comments on his throwback post about South Korea to avoid further hate.

Neither Evan Mock nor Rosé has publicly addressed the dating allegations. However, Evan previously responded to the negativity with a brief Instagram story asking people to "please be kind."

Despite the criticism, fans of both artists have stepped up in defense. An X user, @poignant_punch, wrote:

Ad

"they just starred in an mv together like any other artist. god dammit leave them alone. everything isn't about dating."

Netizens defend Evan from hate comments (Image via X/@poignant_punch)

They reminded others that professionally working together does not automatically suggest a romantic relationship.

Ad

"i don't know why people can judge people they don't know and try to control what they do. Most of you know him from rosé's music video, but you act like you know him very well," a fan commented.

"This is very weird. You lot don’t know these people so what is there to criticise?" an X user remarked.

Ad

"Honestly, the drama around Evan Mock and Rosé is unnecessary.They simply worked together on a professional project (Toxic Till The End) and then moved on with their lives.Evan’s trip to Korea was for work, not because of Rosé,and posting memories from that time is normal," another person added.

"It seems K-pop idol couldn’t have friends," a user wrote.

Ad

Supporters urged netizens to leave both Evan and Rosé alone and focus on their work rather than baseless rumors.

"Give a break to these both HUMANS if u understand the meaning human," a netizen mentioned.

"I thought we moved on..." an X user wrote.

"He's not her boyfriend or anything.... only cuz she's single it doesn't mean u have to link her name with any second person," a netizen added.

Ad

More about Evan Mock, Rosé's solo debut, and the origin of dating rumors

Ad

The current rumors linking Evan Mock and Rosé can be traced back to late 2024, when the singer released her solo album Rosie under The Black Label and Atlantic Records. The title track, toxic till the end, featured Evan Mock as her co-star in the music video. Their on-screen chemistry, including a kiss scene, quickly captured fans' attention and sparked widespread discussions.

Around the same time, some fans noticed Rosé wearing merchandise from Evan Mock's brand and speculated that he had given her a bracelet, but neither side confirmed any personal relationship.

Ad

Rosé's solo project was a success. Songs like APT. featuring Bruno Mars and number one girl topped global charts, with the former staying at No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 for 10 consecutive weeks. She also became the first female K-pop soloist to enter the UK Singles Chart Top 10 with this track.

Meanwhile, Evan Mock is originally known for his skateboarding videos and work with Louis Vuitton. He further expanded his fame through his role in Gossip Girl and various fashion collaborations. The rumors intensified earlier this year when a now-deleted family photo from Evan Mock's New Year celebration in Hawaii appeared to show Rosé standing beside him.

Ad

Rosé is currently preparing for BLACKPINK's upcoming 2025 world tour. Along with Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, she has announced a reunion and new music, with performances planned in different places throughout 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More