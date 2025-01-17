"She knows we’re searching who’s the ex" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé confirms 'toxic till the end' isn't about Jaden Smith

BLACKPINK's Rosé has officially addressed and dispelled rumors linking her song toxic till the end to actor and musician Jaden Smith. In a recent Vanity Fair lie detector test on January 16, 2025, Rosé was questioned about the inspiration behind the track.

When asked if the song was about Jaden Smith, she responded with a definitive "no," further clarifying that they have never dated. She added:

"No. It's not about Jaden Smith. He's a good friend, though. Hi, Jaden. Miss you lots."

As per the lie detector test, the specialist confirmed that the K-pop sensation was telling the truth.

Rosé dropped the music video for toxic till the end on December 6, 2024, as part of her debut solo album, Rosie. The track highlighted the emotional aftermath of a tumultuous relationship, exploring themes of betrayal and lingering heartache. The song introspective lyrics resonated with fans worldwide, leading to speculation about the real-life experiences that may have inspired it.

Trending

Following the BLACKPINK singer's clarification during the Vanity Fair interview, fans flooded social media to express their thoughts. Many commended her for addressing the rumors and appreciated her openness about the song's true inspiration. One fan wrote:

"She knows we're searching who's the ex"

Expand Tweet

Fans made light of the matter as the BLACKPINK idol dismissed rumors about the true inspiration behind the song.

"Now she just needs to be in this show at least 3-4 more times for process of elimination…. Lol jk.. not really our business but humans are nosy," one fan wrote.

"What a stupid question they asked him about Jaden Smith," another fan wrote.

"The way she laughed at it LMAO, girlie doesn't even look tense coz he's just a friend, but jobless twitter users are so convinced they dated just bcoz of hair color," one other fan added.

Others lauded the Number One Girl singer for dealing with the question professionally and defending Jaden Smith simultaneously.

"This is...she took it so well love her," a fan said.

"Sorry ROSÉ for this Question! But thank you for answering," one fan remarked.

"Am I the only one who think that this is a smart move to deny the rumour and somehow protect that friend?" one other fan stated.

Rosé's toxic till the end: A deep dive into the song's theme and inspiration behind it

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on December 4, 2024, Rosé opened up about the personal nature of toxic till the end. She revealed that the song was inspired by a past relationship that left a significant impact on her.

Rosé shared:

"I would actually look at it and be like, ‘Oh my god, this was when I was going through the worst time of my life.' I would be like, ‘I remember that tour, I had the biggest fight...you know...with the ex. I look so good considering how heartbroken I was.'"

Expand Tweet

She emphasized that the track reflected her personal journey of recognizing and overcoming a detrimental relationship. She added:

"When I listen to my songs, I remember every minute of it and how I like went through everything. And without this album, I think I would have carried a lot of the past version of myself. Through till today. Because to be honest, I am not like really...It was like a therapy session. And I bottled it up into this thing called Rosie."

Meanwhile, the music video for toxic till the end portrayed a narrative of love turned sour. It began with scenes depicting a blissful romance, gradually transitioning to moments of conflict and emotional turmoil.

The visual storytelling aligned with the song's lyrics, which chronicled the progression from affection to disillusionment. The recurring montages of chess pieces symbolized the decay of what was once a vibrant relationship and the toxic mind games being played in the relationship.

Expand Tweet

Rosé embarked on a new chapter in her musical journey with the release of her debut solo album, Rosie, on December 6, 2024. This 12-track album offered an intimate glimpse into her personal experiences and artistic evolution.

Here's the tracklist of Rosie:

Number One Girl

3am

two years

toxic till the end

call it the end

too bad for us

dance all night

drinks or coffee

APT. (with Bruno Mars)

not the same

stay a little longer

Gameboy

The album's lead single, APT., with Bruno Mars, spent ten weeks at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) charts. It is the first Asian and K-pop song by a female soloist to achieve this feat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback