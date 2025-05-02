On May 1, 2025, fan-base X account, @NEWSJISOO, reported that the production of Boyfriend on Demand has come to an end. Shooting for the drama began on October 28, 2024.

Ad

The news was shared via multiple online platforms, with photos showing the team rejoicing in their milestone, featuring an adorned car and wrapped presents to honor the finish. However, no pictures of the cast were released.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With shooting reportedly done, the project now enters post-production. While the official release date is still under wraps, the series has already earned substantial attention, largely due to its high-profile cast.

After the announcement, supporters are flocking to online platforms to share their enthusiasm about anticipating Jisoo's role on-screen.

"See you soon Seo Mirae 🥺👋🏻🤍," an X user commented.

A fan comments as Boyfriend on Demand filming ends (Image via X/@Sunshin83435740)

Earlier in production, images of main stars Jisoo and Seo In-Guk surfaced online, instantly sparking widespread anticipation. These glimpses further boosted curiosity around the series.

Ad

Admirers are urging the BLACKPINK star to take a well-deserved break and rest, expressing their concern and admiration for her hard work.

"Good work Jisoo I’m so excited to watch this banger 😘😘😘 Ik my girl ate down," a fan remarked.

"Getting emotional 🥹 it feels like it was yesterday when we got the news about the drama and everyone was celebrating cause the genre was romcom and now the shooting is already over take a break & rest well sweetie you deserve it," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Jisoo you're such a inspiration the time management to fit all her schedule dam😭," a person shared.

Many are eagerly waiting for the BLACKPINK madnae's next project after finishing Boyfriend on Demand. Others are jokingly urging her to pick up another script before she’s too busy.

"She has just finished filming the 'Boyfriend on Demand' series. Now waiting for Jisoo's next casting news," a netizen said.

Ad

"I can't believe jisoo's actress era will be on pause due to that tour...i hope she takes another script maybe a supporting role and adjusts the schedule accordingly 😮‍💨🥺," a viewer noted.

"PICK UP ANOTHER SCRIPT BEFORE THEY LOCK U IN THAT BASEMENT," another fan added.

Everything to know about BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Seo In-guk's roles in Boyfriend on Demand

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teams up with Doom at Your Service star Seo In-guk for a fresh romantic comedy, Boyfriend on Demand. The Netflix series follows a webtoon creator who is overwhelmed by work.

She then signs up for a VR dating service, only to stumble into unexpected love. Jisoo stars as Seo Mi-rae, a driven career woman whose love life takes a turn after receiving a “Monthly Boyfriend” gadget.

The device lets her connect with virtual dream partners tailored to her tastes, until reality and romance start to blur. Seo In-guk takes on the role of Park Kyeong-nam, a rival webtoon creator with a frosty front and layered personality.

Ad

His evolving dynamic with the K-pop idol's character promises sparks and tension in this workplace-meets-virtual-love rom-com. Boyfriend on Demand is helmed by Kim Jung-sik, who earlier gained praise for directing the comedy-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon.

In other news, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo unveiled a preview of her upcoming feature, Lights, Love, Action!, capturing standout snippets from her debut solo Asia trek. Shared via her personal imprint BLISSOO, the clip rolls out all tracks from her solo EP Amortage.

Meanwhile, reportedly negotiating to headline Go to Work Tomorrow, a series inspired by a digital comic. The show navigates the budding camaraderie between two office mates set in a corporate setting. He’s currently evaluating the offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More