On April 24, 2025, SPOTV News reported that actor Seo In-guk is being considered for the lead role in a new drama titled Go to Work Tomorrow. As per the report, he has been approached to headline the project and is currently reviewing the offer.

The series is adapted from a digital comic of the same name and belongs to the workplace romance category.

It narrates the unfolding bond between two co-workers assigned to the same department, set against the backdrop of corporate life.

Casting for the drama remains underway, with no official announcements yet regarding the complete lineup, network partner, or production timeline.

Meanwhile, Jung Eun-ji is already being mentioned by fans as a possible female lead.

"Kdrama gods can we have eunji as the female lead," an X user commented.

Jung Eun-ji and Seo In-guk reunited after 13 years for a remake of the love song Couple, released on March 16. Their teaser image showed the two in matching outfits, which stirred excitement among fans.

The duo, beloved for their roles in Reply 1997 and the hit duet All For You, brought back nostalgia for many.

"Eunji pleaseeeee for female lead," a fan remarked.

"Badly need eunji to be the female lead. this makes me want to read the webtoon!!," a viewer said.

"Eunji as the female lead?? 🥹 please grant our wishes kdrama gods," a person shared.

Others are welcoming the news of Seo In-guk being considered for another drama.

"Inguk office romance??? LET'S GOOO," a netizen mentioned.

"Here’s another employment king," a user noted.

"Love to hear his casting news here and there..," another fan added.

Seo In-guk joins BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in upcoming series Boyfriend on Demand

A new South Korean rom-com, Boyfriend on Demand (working title), is in the works at Netflix. It stars Seo In-guk and BLACKPINK's Jisoo in the main roles. Seo In-guk will portray Park Kyeong-nam, a fellow webtoon creator positioned alongside the female lead.

His role is marked by a calm yet distant personality, creating tension within a shared professional environment. The character’s interactions with his co-worker form a central part of the narrative.

The BLACKPINK's madnae will play Seo Mi-rae. She is a full-time digital cartoonist who puts work ahead of everything else in life.

The plot begins when she unexpectedly gains access to a virtual reality platform that provides digitally-crafted romantic partners through a subscription model, known as the “Monthly Boyfriend” system.

The storyline integrates themes from office life with digital-age dating, framing a fictional experience of companionship within a tech-driven environment. It explores how artificial scenarios begin to affect real emotional boundaries.

The show is being directed by Kim Jung-sik, who previously led titles such as Work Later, Drink Now and No Gain No Love. Information about the premiere schedule has yet to be disclosed.

Seo In-guk is attached to a second drama project, Twelve, planned to be released this year. If the actor confirms participation in Go to Work Tomorrow, it would add to his ongoing slate of screen appearances for the year.

