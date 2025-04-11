“Damn, they really are rushing it” – Internet reacts as BLACKPINK is reported to drop new album in June ahead of upcoming world tour

On April 9, 2025, TenAsia reported that BLACKPINK will likely drop a new album this June. If confirmed, this will mark the K-pop act's first joint release in nearly three years since their previous studio effort, BORN PINK, which came out in September 2022.

Ad

All four group artists are allegedly fine-tuning their calendars to concentrate on the forthcoming record.

"Blackpink members have adjusted their schedules such as recording and shooting to prepare for a new album," and "The album will be released in June at the latest,” a music industry tipster said.

However, fans have raised concerns about the project's timeline, pointing out that recording hasn't started yet and that June is fast approaching.

Ad

Trending

“Damn, they really are rushing it," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This development came shortly after BLACKPINK’s global tour was announced this February. Official confirmation from YG Entertainment regarding the release date or tour schedule is still awaited.

Meanwhile, fans have expressed concern since there’s still no clear update on the timeline.

"A rushed comeback and the result will be a mess. Blackpink disbandment when?," a fan remarked.

"A month on an album + world tour prep... the real miracle would be if it’s actually cohesive and good 💀 (if it’s even over 8 songs)," a user said.

Ad

"To plan and record? so basically they don't have anything on hand yet....?," a persson noted.

More similar fan reactions read:

"All of that in a span of 2months? naahh we aint getting any new songs atp," a netizen wrote.

"They’re so unserious wdym adjusting their schedules TO RECORD THE NEW ALBUM," a viewer shared.

Ad

"R u fvcking serious? lol. so, it's more likely unprepared 'cause wdym june? where their wt will began in July, so no promotion for that album if ever? meh," another fan added.

BLACKPINK to begin 2025 world tour in Seoul this July, ticket prices released

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK will start their upcoming 2025 global concert run with back-to-back performances at Goyang Sports Complex’s main arena in Seoul on July 5 and 6.

The tour, officially shared through the group’s verified online platforms, will cover cities across Asia, North America, and Europe, ending with four shows at the Tokyo Dome in January 2026.

According to the announced tour stops, BLACKPINK is set to perform in cities like London, Milan, Barcelona, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Paris, and Los Angeles. Ticket rates for the Seoul shows were also made public.

Ad

The VIP BLINK section is priced at ₩275,000 (approx. $200). Ticket tiers also include BLACK at ₩242,000 (approx. $176), PINK and R Sections for ₩209,000 (approx. $152), S Section at ₩176,000 (approx. $128), A Section priced at ₩154,000 (approx. $112), and B Section going for ₩132,000 (approx. $96).

The price structure has sparked online discussion. Several users, particularly younger supporters, raised concerns about the cost. Some described the ticket amounts as steep and urged for more budget-friendly choices in other regions.

BLACKPINK members launch solo labels and albums after signing group-only deal with YG

Ad

BLACKPINK members shifted to solo ventures. In 2023, they signed a new agreement with YG Entertainment, limited only to group work. Solo activities were excluded, allowing each member to independently manage personal projects and launch individual labels.

Jennie founded her own label, Odd Atelier, while Jisoo established Blissoo. Lisa launched her artist management company, LLOUD. Rosé signed an exclusive deal with The Black Label and continued her solo journey under the guidance of long-time collaborator Teddy.

Ad

Rosé has led the solo efforts with her debut full-length album Rosie, featuring the pre-release track APT. Jisoo introduced Amortage, while Jennie followed with Ruby. Lisa returned with Alter Ego.

BLACKPINK hasn’t made a big group appearance since their BORN PINK tour ended in September 2023. It covered performances across 23 countries. The tour went on to become the top-earning one by any girl group and placed sixth among all-time global concert revenues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More