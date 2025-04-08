BLACKPINK's Jisoo emerges as the first female act in Brand Best Coverage by EMV 

On April 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo emerged as the first and top female act in the Brand Best Coverage by EMV, generating 2.8M€, as reported by X account @TheePopCore. Moreover, she is part of the list of Top 5 Celebrities Post by Interactions. She has garnered over 3.1 million interactions.

For those unversed, the K-pop artist has achieved the aforementioned milestone following her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week for Dior's Fall/Winter 2025 on March 5. She attended the event as the Maison's global ambassador.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo donned a white corset top with zipper, which was paired with a puff-sleeve shirt. She completed her overall look with a tulle miniskirt, and a signature handbag from Dior. The outfit was customized with floral patterns.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her new album Amortage

On February 14, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveiled her first mini album, Amortage, through BLISSOO, Warner Records, and YG Plus, respectively. It features a total of seven tracks, which have been listed below:

Intro from Jisoo (Love Jisoo ed. only) Earthquakep Your Love Tears Hugs & Kisses Earthquake (English Ver.) (English Bonus Track ed. only) Earthquake (Sam Feldt Remix) (Love, Jisoo ed. only)

Earthquake serves as the title track for, Amortage. The record has been available for purchase in six versions, including Purple, Black, Reels (NFC), App (KiT), and two Vinyl versions (Pink and Heart). Subsequently, the lead single has emerged as Jisoo's first number-one song to chart on the US Billboard World Digital Songs.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made a special cameo appearance in the film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. The movie hit the theaters on September 27, 2023. She played the role of a Korean traditional fairy. The K-pop idol then appeared in the zombie-themed series Newtopia. It premiered from February 7 to March 21, 2025, and aired on Coupang Play.

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for Newtopia has been provided below:

"Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) is a soldier, who joined the military later than his peers. He feels anxious about his future. His girlfriend is Kang Young-joo (Kim Ji-soo). Due to her beautiful appearance, she was called the "Goddess of the Engineering Department" in her university days. She now works as a rookie employee at a company."

The synopsis further reads:

"One day, an unknown virus suddenly spreads. People that get infected with the virus turn into zombies. Lee Jae-Yoon and Kang Young-Joo run toward each other in the dangerous downtown area of Seoul that is covered with zombies."

Jisoo will appear in the upcoming film The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, which is slated for release in 2025.

