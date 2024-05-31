"The disrespect of characters is insane"— Internet divided over Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint cast lineup

On May 28, 2024, X user shared the casting lineup for the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside their webtoon counterpart. The account also mentioned the release date of the upcoming project. The user captioned their X post as:

"Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lee Minho, Ahn Hyoseop, Chae Soobin, Nana, and Shin Seungho, will premiere in the Summer of 2025."

The update garnered over 6.6 million views, and many fans of the original work started criticizing the casting and how the web novel's adaption into a film would be bland for them. However, many K-drama fans disagreed with the netizens who were disappointed with the cast lineup and stated that the actors would chronicle their webtoon characters with justice and they should wait for the series to premiere.

Soon, the internet was divided on whether the castline for the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint was justified or not. The user who was against it tweeted:

"The disrespect of charecters is insane not one ORV reader is happy with this lame a** casting its all non ORV readers / pretenders getting all cheery."

Some netizens expressed that they hate the casting for the film adaption of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and that the web novel was never meant to be adopted into a drama series or a movie. They also expressed that actors such as Lee Soo-hyuk and Im Siwan would be a better fit for Yoo Joong-hyuk and Dokja's characters instead for Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop.

Many also shared that the cast lineup for the film appeared to be done by fans. Others also prayed that the film would not butcher the storyline of the web novel. They also expressed that it would be hard for fans to visualize Jisoo as Jihyee.

"Kpop fans read a book challenge impossible. i hate the entire cast btw not just jisoo. orv was never meant to be a movie, it's about a reader. the message is literally about being a reader."- A user reacted.

"Okay I can see dokja in him but I kinda expected joonghyuk to be hotter. and it's kinda hard for me to imagine jisoo as the bada** that jihye is, really hope the directors won't butcher this since orv is already such a complicated piece of media to adapt."- A user commented.

"Lee Soo hyuk as a yoo joonghyuk would have been such a slay."- A user shared.

Meanwhile, the K-drama Community continued to share their excitement about the cast lineup and expressed that web novel readers should watch the film first and that actors would undoubtedly justify their characters.

"You don't know how excited I am for this drama the casting alone is everything."- A fan shared.

"The filming is done and y'all are still crying. let THEM prove their acting prowess."- A fan reacted.

"Filming done. LMH paid. Orv fans sad, crying, obsessed."- A fan commented.

More about Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint delves into the mundane life of an ordinary office worker Dokja, who finds escape from reality by reading his favorite web novel, Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse. Suddenly, he is thrust into the world of the novel, where he is the only person aware of the inevitable and when the world will collapse.

Dokja, with the help of novel characters, embarks on an eventful and adventurous journey to change the course of the tale and protect the world from meeting its end. It is helmed by director Kim Byung-woo, who is known for The Great Flood, Take Point, The Terror Live, Written, and others.

Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo will chronicle the characters of Kim Dojka, Yoo Jung-hyuk, Yoo Sang-ah, Jung Hee-won, and Jihye, respectively. Meanwhile, Shin Seung-ho will breathe life into the existence of Lee Hyun-sung. The other veteran actors for the upcoming project, include Jung Sung-II, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon.

The film is based on a famous web novel, Jeonjijeok Dokjua Shijeom, (Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint), authored by Shing Shong and was published on January 6, 2018, through the South Korean platform on Naver.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint will be released in the summer of 2025.