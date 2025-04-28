"NOT a missed opportunity"- Fans back BLACKPINK Lisa's decision to skip Miss Universe Thailand over schedule conflicts & event's controversial past

X user @LaliceUpdates reported on April 28, 2025, that Nawat Itsaragrisil, the President of Miss Universe Thailand, addressed Lisa’s absence from the upcoming event. During a live session on TikTok, he said the organisation had invited Lisa to perform at Miss Universe 2025, which will be hosted in Thailand.

However, after talking to her management team, it was clarified that her schedule could not be changed. Nawatt mentioned that coordinating with her agency abroad was also difficult. In his opinion, Lisa's calendar for the year is already full of several projects and commitments.

Following the news, fans voiced support for BLACKPINK’s member's decision. Many noted that the singer’s packed schedule reflects her global popularity. Others pointed out that skipping the event was wise, citing the competition’s alleged controversial history. Several fans emphasised that the rapper’s career choices continue to prioritise her artistic growth.

One fan commented:

"It’s NOT a missed opportunity at all thank god she rejected and I hope she never associates herself with this mentally unstable guy"

"I've heard that this show has created too much drama every time, and Lisa better not participate or stay away from this show. I saw on Thai pages on IG and YouTube, and the comments are like "Lisa please do not participate this show" He's just using Lisa's name for attention" said one netizen.

"I would have loved to see her performing in the miss universe but a relief to us fans that we will be fed this whole year as she is already booked everywhere" posted an X user.

"Good! I don't want Lisa to be associated to that cheap pageant. MU has lost its class and prestige since the acquisition of Anne, and now this clown. Leave Lisa out of this clown show!" read a comment on X.

"Apparently thai fans think this guy is a little problematic anyway (idk why SO don't ask me, just saying what i saw) so that's fine but she better be walking that emmy red carpet with twl cast idc!!!" said another fan.

Fans reacted on social media, expressing both support and disappointment, with some showing mixed feelings. Others reflected on the significance of seeing the rapper at the event. They acknowledged their desire to see Lisa perform at the high-profile event while understanding her busy schedule.

"Miss universe was one of my dream for her to perform but she's fully booked now so we should let it be even it hurts inside.Its just once in a lifetime to in their country to be the one organize the miss universe" stated an individual on X.

"I know people don't like him but i really want her and p'fa to meet maybe some other event sksksks" posted one netizen.

Amid the announcement, many fans expressed understanding toward the rapper's packed commitments. They showed their support for her busy schedule and future projects.

"Let me guess the schedule that causes Lisa to stop from accepting this opportunity: f**king BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR" said one fan.

"I don't know how to feel about this. Since Lisa said her 2025 schedule is already booked. Some people saying that this guy is really problematic and knowing sometimes some thai people aren't really good to her But Very excited for any new project coming" added one X user.

Overview of controversies related to Nawat Itsaragrisil, who mentioned Lisa on TikTok

Nawat Itsaragrisil is a prominent Thai media face and businessman. He is well recognised as the president of Miss Grand International and the National Director of Miss Universe Thailand. Nawat started working as a host of travel shows such as Exhibition Show and Kon Thueng Chan for ITV.

He later moved to Channel 3, where he was a host of the travel section of the Today Show and director and executive producer of Miss Thailand World from 2007 to 2012. He created the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in 2013. On April 23, 2025, media outlet GMA News reported that Nawat Itsaragrisil was joining the Miss Universe Organisation as executive director.

According to Iceland Monitor reports on October 22, 20216, Nawat was embroiled in controversy during 2016. Miss Iceland 2015, Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir, complained that he allegedly instructed her to lose weight before the Miss Grand International finals. This reportedly prompted Jónsdóttir to withdraw from the contest.

Nawat explained later that he offered the same advice to other contestants who wanted to improve.

According to VN Express reports, dated February 12, 2024, in 2022, he was criticised once more for allegedly commenting on Miss Vietnam's body shape. He mentioned that it was the reason she failed to enter the Top 10 in Miss Grand International 2022. This reportedly angered many Vietnamese fans.

As per a report by VN Express on December 20, 2024, Nawat has also been condemned by Filipino pageant enthusiasts. They accused him of allegedly manipulating Miss Grand International results and being partial towards Filipino contestants.

He has also allegedly posted messages suggesting that the Miss Universe 2018 crowning was fixed. He claimed that Miss Philippines 2018 failed to place because other candidates did a better job.

According to Khasod English reports, on October 9, 2024, he was also allegedly involved in a public dispute with the Miss Supranational organisation. It was after their reigning queen, Chanique Rabe, did not include Miss Grand International in the "Big Five" of beauty pageants. She reportedly labelled that as a "minor crown."

BLACKPINK's Lisa performed on her solo sets at Coachella on April 11 and April 18, 2025. During both appearances, she delivered energetic performances of both new and previous songs. The playlist featured hits such as Thunder, FXCK UP THE WORLD, LALISA, New Woman, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Money, Born Again, and Rockstar, among others.

Additionally, YG Entertainment revealed details about BLACKPINK's upcoming concerts in South Korea. Scheduled for July 5 and 6, 2025, the shows will take place at Goyang Stadium. After these performances, the group’s tour will continue with stops in the United States, Canada, Spain, England, Japan, and Italy.

