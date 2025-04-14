BLACKPINK’s Lisa and ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki and Jay have won hearts with their latest collaboration at Coachella 2025. The idols surprised fans on April 14 (local time) by posting a video together, dancing to ENHYPEN’s new single Loose.

The video came amid growing tensions between some fans of both groups. Following Lisa’s performance at Coachella and ENHYPEN’s set the next day, online spaces saw a rise in fan wars, with alleged misinformation spreading about crowd sizes and achievements.

Some BLACKPINK fans alleged that misinformation was being spread about ENHYPEN surpassing BLACKPINK’s achievements. Meanwhile, parts of ENHYPEN’s fandom claimed that false information about ENHYPEN’s Coachella crowd was circulating on platforms like TikTok.

However, Lisa, Ni-Ki, and Jay's reel was widely praised by fans and helped shift the conversation to a more positive tone. In the video captioned “Chill Vibe,” the trio appeared relaxed and cheerful, enjoying their time together dancing on the track released on April 4, 2025.

The video has since gone viral, with fans celebrating the interaction. As of this writing, the reel has garnered over 8 million views on Instagram.

Fans also quickly praised their move, calling it a subtle yet powerful response to online disputes. Many shared that the timing of the video felt intentional, suggesting that the artists wanted to show unity and friendship amid fandom rivalries. One fan commented,

"And just like that they ended fanwars!! we need more moments like this more"

More fans shared:

"The timing. They are hating en for no reason literally when lisa has no problem joining a tiktok" said one netizen.

"This is why people behind a screen being nasty don't mean anything like these artists truly don't care and aren't miserable like ya'll" wrote an X user.

"At the end of the day, artists are here to say that they don't care about whiny bi**hes shi**ing on them online" wrote another fan.

Many pointed out how the idols remained unbothered by the fan wars happening between their fandoms. Others highlighted Lisa's support for ENHYPEN and celebrated their friendly interaction.

"Toxic fans blabbering abt enha yet here's their idol doesn't give a fck wt them Imao lisa had fun during their perf and even had a tt collab wt enha, that's the twt" said this netizen.

"Their fandoms are at each other's throats and they are here chilling they dgaf Imaoo" posted a fan.

"Lisa is surely into ENHYPEN music because she comes to watch their performances and also filmed TikToks with them. Now, where are those people who were barking?" mentioned an individual on X.

"Loving to see whenever Pinks and Enha interact. Hope Rosè will meet the boys one day too (still hoping for #ENCHELLA week 2) because some Number One including me are Engene" added this fan.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa steals the spotlight at Coachella, supporting Enhypen and delivering a show-stopping solo set

On April 12 (local time), Enhypen lit up the Sahara stage at Coachella, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The group performed several hit tracks, including XO (Only If You Say Yes), Paranormal, Sweet Venom, and Drunk-Dazed.

To K-pop fans' delight, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was seen supporting ENHYPEN during their set. The K-pop idol dressed casually, fully immersed in ENHYPEN’s performance quickly gained attention online.

Footage shared by attendees captured the rapper singing along, dancing, and reacting enthusiastically to the group's music. A clip of her vibing to XO, mouthing the lyrics and moving to the rhythm, has particularly gone viral across social media platforms.

Additional fan videos showed the MONEY rapper smiling, nodding to the beat, and watching the stage with intense focus. This drew praise from both BLACKPINK and ENHYPEN fandoms alike.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s appearance as the audience came a day after her own solo set on April 11 (local time), 2025, on the first day of Coachella. On the day, she performed 14 songs from her recent and earlier released songs. The songs included Thunder, FXCK UP THE WORLD, LALISA, New Woman, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Money, Born Again, Rockstar, and more.

Her set featured more than 5 costume changes, each matching the shifting themes of her show and bringing the concept of her debut solo album Alter Ego onto the stage. From a bold lizard-inspired bodysuit to a playful Hello Kitty outfit, she captivated the audience with every look.

Fans also praised her strong live vocals, noting how she confidently addressed past criticisms about lip-syncing. Along with her music, the rapper's performance was widely applauded for its dynamic staging and creative visuals.

Lisa is set to hit the Coachella stage again for Week 2 with a new performance on April 18.

