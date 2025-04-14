“Can't drag their performance so yall drag their audience instead” - Fans clap back as ENHYPEN faces “empty crowd” allegations at Coachella 2025

ENHYPEN receives netizen and fan support amid the empty crowd at Coachella 2025 allegations. On April 12, 2025, ENHYPEN made their Coachella debut, showcasing a power-packed performance and receiving appreciation online. Furthermore, fan accounts claimed that the boy group is the second most live-streamed act at the music festival after Beyoncé in 2018.

Ad

This topic fueled conflict among K-pop fans as BLACKPINK fans claimed that the girl group had already reached this milestone with their performance in 2022. They claimed that due to BLACKPINK's record, the K-pop boy group came third. Notably, Coachella has not yet unveiled the official data of the livestreaming views.

The fandoms engaged in heavy debates regarding the topic, and at the same time, some netizens shared "proof" in the form of clips and images that the BITE ME singers could not pull enough crowd on the ground. This debate did not end here as netizens and attendees defended the septet on social media platforms like TikTok and X, attempting to debunk the allegations.

Ad

Trending

Attendees explained the situation, citing Charlie XCX's performance ending just when the boy group started performing, resulting in less crowd at the beginning of their set. However, they added that the crowd started to fill the venue as their set progressed. One fan pointed out that since people couldn't "drag" their performance, they were resorting to other tactics, saying:

"Can't drag their performance so yall drag their audience instead," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Filled or not, enha put on a SHOW. 13 straight songs w no breaks and outstanding live vocals is absolutely insane. no one can talk sh*t, enha did AMAZING," a fan added.

"Enha can sold out domes and stadiums & they're not even on their 5th year. I'm not really worried about their "low audience attendance" according to jealous kpoppies when it was already proven otherwise by people who are actually on coachella," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

Fans observed that Coachella attendees defended ENHYPEN on TikTok following the allegations.

"Omgggg everyone's defending enhypen on tiktok. these jobless losers can't accept enha's impactful coachella debut, so they proceeded to spread lies...." a fan commented.

"Stop making assumptions when u weren't there. Most sets at the very beginning isn't full bc people are going from one stage to another. When Enha first started, Charlie XCX had just finished and ppl were still walk to Sahara. They filled up quick tho, and this is what it actually looks like in person," another fan commented.

Ad

"Anyone who has ever been to a festival understands this is how festivals work! It's not rocket science," a user stated.

More about ENHYPEN, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie's solo performances, and interaction

Expand Tweet

Ad

On April 12, 2025, ENHYPEN took over the Sahara stage of Coachella held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, performing some of their official hit tracks like Drunk-Dazed, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), XO (Only If You Say Yes), Bite Me, Blessed-Cursed, and more. They left fans stunned and received appreciation for their live vocals on social media.

On April 11, 2025, BLACKPINK maknae Lisa debuted as a solo act on the Sahara stage of Coachella. She captivated the crowd by performing songs like New Woman and FXCK UP THE WORLD from her first solo album, ALTER EGO. She also performed her previous hits like MONEY and LALISA, among other tracks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie took the Outdoor Theatre stage of the festival on April 13, 2025. She showcased her rapping and performing skills with songs from Ruby, her first solo full-length album. She performed like JENNIE, Zen, Mantra, Handlebar, and more. Notably, Rosé was seen cheering for her fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa in the audience.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN's Ni-ki and Jay collaborated with Lisa for their Loose dance challenge. The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the boy group on April 14, 2025, surpassing over 6 million views.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More