"Their impact is CRAZYYY" — Fans react as ENHYPEN becomes the third most-watched Coachella stage in history

On April 13, 2025, HYBE boy group ENHYPEN made their Coachella debut at festival's Sahara stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The seven-piece group reportedly became the third most-watched show on YouTube in the music festival's history.

ENHYPEN held a Weverse livestream post their debut show, and the members acknowledged that they read tweets on social media where their fans mentioned that the group became the second most-watched show in Coachella history.

However, the claim is not entirely accurate as they became the third most-watched stage show on YouTube after Byeoncé (2018) and BLACKPINK (2022). But ENHYPEN did become the second most-watched Korean stage after BLACKPINK, who had over 2.96 million real-times viewers during their 2022 Coachella show. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN gained over 400,000 real-time views.

Taking the stage on April 12 and 19, ENHYPEN delivered electrifying performances with a setlist featuring a mix of their chart-topping hits. This included some of their hit tracks like Drunk-Dazed, Fever, Bite Me, and Blessed-Cursed.

The group is one of the four K-pop acts that adorn the roster of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The other three are BLACKPINK's Jennie, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and XG.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to express their pride in the group.

"their impact is CRAZYYY," tweeted a fan on X.

Supporters cheered in the online forums as they celebrated the boy group's hard work and determination to give one of their best shows in the group's career.

"ENHYPEN breaking records left and right," a fan wrote.

"They deserve to be on top of every chart every perf everywhere," another fan said.

"YES!!! LET'S GET THE MOST WATCHED NEXT WEEK!" another fan added.

Some fans tried to rectify the viral online claim with screenshots from Wikipedia, Rolling Stones article, and YouTube livestream account checking page to highlight that ENHYPEN is the third most-watched act overall and BLACKPINK is still ahead of them.

"The way someone made this up and y'all are just running with it," a fan wrote.

"Sorry, source pls. The data blackpink is Million not K," another fan noted.

ENHYPEN makes history with their 2025 Coachella debut

The boy group was formed in November 2020 through the reality show I-LAND. They debuted under BELIFT LAB, which is a HYBE subsidiary label. The boy group's inclusion in the Coachella 2025 lineup, announced on November 20, 2024, positioned them just below the headliners, reflecting their soaring international popularity.

Notably, they were the only K-pop boy group featured in the 2025 festival, underscoring their unique status in the industry. They also performed on Brought The Heat Back, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), Paranormal, Blockbuster, and more.

As per BBC, Coachella is renowned for attracting over 650,000 attendees annually. This provides a massive platform for the boy group to showcase their talents to a diverse audience.

Their performances were met with enthusiastic responses, both from festival-goers and viewers worldwide. Social media buzzed with praise for the group's stage presence, with phrases like "VAMPIRE IN THE DESERT" trending globally.

The group's second show will be on April 19, 2025, at the Sahara stage.

