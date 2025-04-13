“Gonna break records for sure” — Fans exhilarated as ENHYPEN announces comeback scheduled for June 2025

K-pop group ENHYPEN has officially announced their highly anticipated comeback, set for June 5, 2025. The news has thrilled fans, especially following their widely praised performance at Coachella 2025.

The group shared the announcement during a Weverse Live session held shortly after their stage appearance, where they confirmed the release of a new album, although no specific details have been revealed yet.

This update also comes shortly after the release of their single Loose, which dropped on April 4. Fans have been flooding social media with excitement and anticipation for what’s to come. One fan on X wrote:

"Comeback gonna break records for sure"

Fans expressed their excitement for the group's much-anticipated comeback.

“LETS HIT RECORDS THIS NEW COMEBACK,” a fan tweeted.

“The countdown begins already,” another fan commented.

Some other fans made enthusiastic comments like,

“WOW!!! I CAN'T WAITT FOR ANOTHER Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Album,” a fan exclaimed.

ENHYPEN makes debut appearance on the Coachella stage

ENHYPEN made their grand debut at Coachella on April 12, delivering a performance that left fans both proud and emotional. Taking the stage at one of the world’s biggest music festivals for the first time, the septet performed a 13-song set in just 45 minutes, captivating not only their loyal ENGENEs but also the general audience and locals.

As fans were still basking in the glow of this achievement, the group surprised everyone with an even bigger announcement in the form of their official comeback.

During a Weverse Live session following their Coachella stage, leader Jungwon shared the exciting news himself:

“We’ve got one more piece of news. Yes, ENHYPEN will be making a comeback on June 5! It’s officially confirmed now. Before this, things were still a bit up in the air, going back and forth—but it’s finally been set for June 5. Ah, and as for the album… it hasn’t been revealed yet. So please look forward to it.”

This upcoming release will follow their November 2024 album ROMANCE: UNTOLD – Daydream, a continuation of their July 2024 release ROMANCE: UNTOLD, which became one of the year’s best-selling albums.

Notably, ENHYPEN were the only K-pop boy group performing at Coachella 2025, joining BLACKPINK’s Lisa as the other K-pop artist at the festival. They now stand as the third K-pop boy group to grace the Coachella stage, following EPIK HIGH (2016, 2022) and ATEEZ (2024).

Their performance on the Sahara Stage garnered over 400,000 viewers and became the most-watched live performance by a K-pop group in Coachella history.

Fans eagerly await what the group has in store with this upcoming comeback.

