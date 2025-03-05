March 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-pop comebacks, and fans have a variety to look forward to. With several talented groups preparing to return to the music scene, March is sure to bring fresh sounds, stunning concepts, and electrifying performances.

From BLACKPINK's Jennie, who is all set to make her solo debut, to LE SSERAFIM, March 2025 K-pop comebacks are definitely a treat for the fans. K-pop fans are continuously enjoying music teasers, pre-released tracks, and promotional events before the new albums come out.

Blackpink’s Jennie to ITZY’s Yeji: 5 K-pop groups and artists who are making a comeback in March 2025

1) Jennie - Ruby (March 7, 2025)

Jennie of BLACKPINK will put out her debut solo studio album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025. The album is her first solo work since her parting from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023.

RUBY comprises 15 tracks, including collaborations with prominent artists such as KJ, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and Dominic Fike. Jennie has also pre-released singles from the album, such as Mantra, ExtraL, and Love Hangover.

2) HOSHI X WOOZI sub-unit debut ( March 10, 2025)

Members of SEVENTEEN, Hoshi and Woozi, are all set to debut as a new subunit. Fans who love to see the two artists working together can now finally enjoy the duo's new music.

The duo will make their debut as a subunit with the album Beam. On March 4, 2025, the SEVENTEEN members shared the album's tracklist, which includes tracks such as Pinocchio, Stupid Idiot, and more.

Although Hoshi and Woozi have different personalities and personas, they have always been a fan-favourite duo. Fans are looking forward to their collaboration as a unit.

3) ITZY's Yeji's solo debut (March 10, 2025)

A snippet from ITZY's solo album trailer (Image via YouTube/JYP Entertainment)

ITZY's Yeji is all set to make her solo debut with the album AIR. The mini-album from the artist will feature multiple tracks, and JYP Entertainment recently hyped the fans with a snippet video showcasing her solo musical career.

The new album will have tracks including Invasion, Can't Slow Me, No, and 258. Meanwhile, the titular track, Air, is co-written by Yeji and described as a synth-pop song that will surely captivate listeners.

4) EXO's Xiumin's album (March 10, 2025)

It seems like there is a lot in the bag for K-pop fans in March. The March 2025 K-pop comebacks list also includes an album by EXO's Xiumin. The singer will return with his second album InterviewX at 6 PM KST on March 10.

On March 3, the singer released the highlight medley for his new album. Xiumin introduced fans to snippets of the album's tracks to give fans an insight into his upcoming musical work. InterviewX will feature the title track, "Can't Help Myself," as well as other songs like "WHEE!," "Make You LaLa," "Switch Off," and more.

5) LE SSERAFIM (March 14, 2025)

A snapshot from LE SSERAFIM's upcoming album (Image via YouTube/HYBE LABELS)

HYBE's girl group LE SSERAFIM is returning with new music with their fifth mini-album, HOT, on March 14 at 1 PM KST. Source Music (part of HYBE Label) dropped a cinematic trailer showcasing the five members of the group in February, further exciting the fans.

HOT will feature tracks like Come Over, HOT, Born Again, Ash, and So Cynical [Badum]. The title track, HOT, is characterized as a pop song that blends rock and disco elements. Additionally, it was co-written by Ali Tamposi, who also contributed to the writing of BTS's Idol.

Aside from these, there are many other K-pop groups and artists scheduled to make a March 2025 comeback. BTS's J-hope is officially releasing his single Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel on March 7. The artist had already performed it during his solo concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea for his fans.

