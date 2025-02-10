"The concept is already serving" — Fans thrilled as ITZY's YEJI announces her solo debut with 'Air'

ITZY's Yeji is officially making history as the first member of the girl group to go solo, taking this step ahead of Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. On February 10, 2025, the singer officially announced her first solo album, Air, set to drop on March 10 at 6 pm KST.

The announcement came with a trailer, offering fans an exciting first look at what's coming. It exuded a futuristic aesthetic, in which Yeji starts off with long, straight hair but stuns with a short haircut by the end.

The trailer of ITZY's Yeji's solo debut, which was released on JYP Entertainment's official YouTube Channel, soon sparked excitement among netizens. One fan on X reacting to the album's concept, writing:

"The concept is already serving."

Fans are beyond thrilled about ITZY's Yeji's solo album Air, eagerly counting down to its release.

"So excited for this. I can't wait to hear the record and the direction the record takes," one viewer shared.

"Can’t wait for ‘Air’! I have a feeling it’s going to be a breath of fresh talent. March 10 can't come soon enough!" one fan chimed in.

"What if the reason Yeji's solo is called AIR is because that's what we will be needing after she drops the album?" another added.

Until the album's release, fans are going full detective mode—analyzing every hint, every teaser, and cryptic post.

"The logo for air also looking like it could say 'Au', which is the periodic table symbol for gold... oh goddess yeji you've done it again," one fan noted.

"So they named it Air because Yeji's zodiac sign is Gemini, which is an air sign. Okay this is really genius," a netizen observed.

"The trailer starting with a look similiar to dalla dalla yeji and ending with her coming out of the smoke with a bob and all black outfit…yeji the artist that you are!," another fan added.

More about ITZY's Yeji's upcoming solo debut album, Air

The tracklist for Air will be revealed on Friday, February 14, 2025, giving fans a sneak peek into what the album is bringing. Concept photos and short films will be out on February 24, 26, and 28, followed by an album spoiler on March 3.

Next up, two MV teasers will drop on March 5 and 7, giving fans a peek at the title track. The countdown live will begin on March 10 at 5 pm KST, just an hour before the album officially drops.

The 24-year-old has been showcasing her talent on stage since debuting in 2019 under JYP Entertainment. She started with Dalla Dalla, the hit single from ITZY's debut album It'z Different, and has been leading the group as their dancer, vocalist, and all-rounder ever since.

ITZY's Yeji's solo era began in January 2024 with Crown On My Head, which later landed on ITZY's eighth EP, Born to Be. Before that, in December 2023, she dropped her first-ever OST, Think About You, for the rom-com K-drama Love Your Enemy.

