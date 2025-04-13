“LOVE A SUPPORTIVE QUEEN” — Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Lisa vibing to Enhypen's performance at the Coachella 2025

K-pop group Enhypen made its debut on the Coachella stage in the US on April 12 (local time). Their performance was on the same day as BLACKPINK Lisa's solo stage. She performed first, and the septet came later on stage.

Fans spotted Lisa vibing to the group's performance of the song XO, in the crowd. They immediately filmed videos and took photos of this moment. Several videos of the Rockstar singer went viral on social media.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Lisa's support for the Drunk-Dazed hitmakers:

"WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE QUEEN VAMPIRES IN THE DESERT"

Fans dubbed Enhypen's debut at Coachella as 'Enchella', combining the group and the music festival's name. Here's how they reacted:

"LISA CAME TO ENCHELLA??? SHE CAME TO SEE HER SONS IKTR!!!" a user wrote.

"UGUYSSSSSSSS MY TWO ULTS HUHUHUHU!" a fan replied.

"YES YES MY ENHAPINK" another fan replied.

Fans gushed over the support that Lisa showed towards Enhypen, dubbing her as the group's "mother." They also referred to the group's canon nickname, "Vampires in the desert," while mentioning its performance:

"Lisa dancing to XO! She came to see Enhypen!" a fan replied.

"I love it when kpop artist support another kpop artist outside of the kpop industry VAMPIRES IN THE DESERT" another user wrote.

"well yes that’s literally their mother" another fan wrote.

Enhypen debuts at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the US

BELIFT Labs' Enhypen made its debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year. The group performed a total of 13 songs during its 45-minute set on April 12, 2025, local time. The performance was also streamed live on Coachella's official YouTube channel. The group will perform once again on April 19, 2025. The septet also performed its latest single Loose on the Jimmy Kimmel show on April 10, 2025.

As for Lisa, this is not the first time that the rapper has appeared at Coachella. Earlier, she made her debut on the stage along with the BLACKPINK group members. However, her performance this year marks her solo debut on the stage. She performed Money, Elastigirl and other tracks from her latest studio album, Alter Ego. The album was released on February 28, 2025.

Lisa made her acting debut with the show The White Lotus season 3 as Mook. During her introduction, she mentioned her role as well. Actors Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong, who play Saxon and Gaitok on the show, visited the festival in support of Lisa.

BLACKPINK member and soloist Jennie will take the stage on April 13, 2025.

