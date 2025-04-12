"That's family right there" - Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé attends Lisa's Coachella performance alongside the rapper's mother

On April 11, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa performed at Coachella at the Sahara stage, and her bandmate Rosé attended to support and cheer on the rapper. Rosé's video of hugging the Money singer's mother and enjoying the festival with her is going viral.

Apart from Rosé, the rapper's co-stars from The White Lotus season 3, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong, were spotted among the audience. Videos of Patrick Schwarzenegger waving the K-pop idol's light stick and the APT singer supporting her bandmate with yellow roses were shared among netizens.

The rapper performed at the Sahara stage on April 11 from 7:45 pm to 8:40 pm local time. This also marked the singer's first solo performance at the festival, following her appearance with her group BLACKPINK in 2023.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Rosé hugging and attending the event with the rapper's mother. One fan called the BLACKPINK singers a family.

"rosé just vibing with lisa's mom during lisa's set... that's family right there," commented a fan on X.

Similar comments continued on X, where one fan expressed their love for BLACKPINK, while another mentioned that they couldn't help but cry at Rosé meeting the rapper's mother. One fan commented that the rapper is winning at life.

"rosé even had her hand wrapped around mama lisa's shoulders at the risk of exaggerating this wholesome clip but they all love each other DOWN in this group," commented another fan.

"that hug feels so genuine—i’m loving the family vibes," reacted another fan.

"Awww Rose & mommy chit, this is so sweet..Lisa u r surrounded by people who loves & supporting u genuinely, u r winning baby don’t u ever forget that," remarked another fan.

More reactions surfaced as one fan referred to Elastigirl singer's mother and Rosé's dancing as cute, while another praised Rosé and called her the "sweetest."

"She literally has her arm around Lisa’s mom and dancing together with her! It’s so freaking cute!" exclaimed another fan.

"lisa's mom is the sweetest person ever, look at her trying to give rosé the lightstick right away after seeing her reaction," wrote another fan.

"Rosé is the sweetest—she visited Jisoo and even did choreography with her on a music program, went to Jennie’s solo ‘Ruby’ concert with a bouquet of flowers, and now she’s showing her love by being there for Lisa at Coachella, alongside her mom," added another fan.

More about BLACKPINK Lisa's performance at Coachella 2025

The Rockstar vocalist began her performance at Coachella with the track Thunder from her latest album, Alter Ego. She began her performance by standing on top of a pole with chains attached to her waist, which captured the song's theme.

She also stunned the crowd with her "everybody silent" phrase, commanding silence from the audience before resuming her performance. She even called out her character from The White Lotus and joked with the audience that this was what Mook did when she wasn't working.

"This is her when she’s not working, you know?" the idol said, as reported by Billboard.

She wore a futuristic bodysuit designed by Asher Levine and performed her popular tracks such as Thunder, Fxuck Up the World, New Woman, When I'm With You, Dream, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Chill, Elastigirl, Money, Born Again, Lifestyle, and Rockstar.

In other news, the artist is ready to embark on a concert tour, the BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour, with her bandmates in July 2025.

