“Can’t wait to hear them together” — Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie tease new group music at 2025 Met Gala 

On May 5, 2025, members of the South Korean music act BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jennie hinted at upcoming projects during appearances at the Met Gala, offering brief yet notable confirmations about recent studio work.

The comments come amid ongoing speculation regarding the group’s next chapter. Speaking to Vogue, on the red carpet, Rosé stated that the quartet had recently completed a recording session together.

“We have got new music coming out, that’s gonna be a whole different approach to how we storytell this next tour," BLACKPINK's lead vocalist said.

Rosé, reflecting on her presence at the Gala, also commented on the comfort of having fellow members close by, adding:

“It’s the best feeling. The last time I came, I was by myself, so I’m really really excited to see the girls. I was just with them in the studio in Korea, so it’s nice to just have family here.”

Jennie, also on the carpet, gave a playful nod to the group's signature phrase during her interview with the outlet.

“It’s BLACKPINK in your area, back pack again and I copy the one spoiling everything but it’s gonna be good and I hope a real call way meet our fans," the like Jennie star asserted.

Across both hints dropped, fans flocked to social media to share their excitement for BLACKPINK’s upcoming project, their first since BORN PINK dropped back in 2022.

"I'm so excited for more new music. All their album is masterpieces and i can't wait to hear them together again 😍🔥 Rosie looks gorgeous btw. 🫠🩷," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

While Lisa, who was also present at the event, did not comment on upcoming plans, she had shared similar news just days earlier in an interview with Variety, dated May 3. She confirmed that all four members had reconvened in the studio for the first time in a while.

"Im not crying 😭😭😭😭😭 new music literally. Missing you my angels," a fan remarked.

"The girls just confirmed by themselves yasssss They're coming back," a user noted.

"The girls talking about new music still feels surreal," a person said.

“I was just with them in the studio in korea” ahh it's getting real😭😭🥹," a netizen shared.

"SHE WAS JUST WITH THE GIRLS AT THE STUDIO IN KOREA WE ARE NOT DREAMING 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," a viewer mentioned.

"Oh my gosh we got new music coming out," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé serve looks at the 2025 Met Gala

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Getty)

Three artists, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, from the South Korean music sensation BLACKPINK, graced the Met Gala carpet. The trio flaunted ensembles by the high-end brands they represent. Although Jisoo, the group’s fourth member, was absent from the occasion.

Lisa donned a look from Louis Vuitton and paired it with details by Bvlgari. Her impression came after a weekend visit to Miami, where she was spotted at the Formula One Grand Prix.

Rosé also visited the Miami Grand Prix and was seen waving the chequered flag on Saturday. She henceforth traveled to New York for the gala, dressed in a Saint Laurent design crafted under Anthony Vaccarello’s ideation. Her getup was complemented with Tiffany & Co. gems, featuring a necklace and a ring.

Rosé is expected to make her debut in the Hollywood music scene with a track titled “Messy,” featured in the upcoming Formula One-themed movie backed by Brad Pitt, set to premiere June 27.

Jennie returned to the Met Gala in a custom Chanel outfit. She wore a black leather satin jumpsuit with pearl details, a silk camellia, and decorative buttons, paired with a white-lined overskirt. She finished the look with a matching Chanel hat, stilettos, and a ring from the brand’s luxury jewelry line, inspired by early 1900s Chanel fashion.

BLACKPINK’s 2025 globe-spanning tour is slated to launch on July 5, starting with a show at Goyang Arena in South Korea. The international music journey is planned to conclude on January 18, 2026, with a closing performance at Tokyo Dome in Japan.

