“Omg my two worlds collide” — Fans go wild as BLACKPINK’s Rosé waves the chequered flag at F1 Miami GP 

On May 3, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé concluded the 2025 Formula One Sprint Grand Prix in Miami to a close by signaling the final lap with the checkered flag. The occasion took place at the Miami International Autodrome during the current racing weekend.

She appeared trackside in a relaxed-fit leather motorsport jacket in shades of black, white, and deep navy, paired with coordinating shorts. Positioned at the finish line platform, the 28-year-old raised and waved the flag in line with standard racing customs.

As outlined by Formula One regulations, the checkered flag in Formula One marks the end of a race. It’s displayed once the front-runner completes the final lap circuit or the race duration concludes.

After seeing the flag, drivers do a cooldown lap and head to the pit lane or parc fermé for checks and interviews. Fans reacted to the South Korean songstress' accomplishment, with one X user stating:

"Omg my two worlds collide."

Admirers keep reacting to the New Zealand-born star's F1 appearance.

"Rosé and racing? That’s a podium, worthy combo! Can’t wait to see how she shines on the soundtrack!," a fan remarked.

"Rosé's rhythm is the checkered flag for F1's soundtrack!," a user mentioned.

"From number one girl to Formula one girl 🏁," a person shared.

This moment marks the second straight year a BLACKPINK artist has participated in this ceremonial role at the Miami circuit. In 2024, Lisa took on the same duty during the primary Grand Prix. However, now, with Rosé stepping in for 2025, fans are already hoping Jennie and Jisoo get their turn next.

"Need Jennie and Jisoo to wave flags to complete the group," a netizen said.

"We need jisoo and jennie to go to f1 race to complete f1 x blackpink set," a viewer noted.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes Hollywood soundtrack debut with Brad Pitt's F1

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is poised to contribute a song to the official soundtrack of Brad Pitt’s forthcoming flick, F1. Her song, titled Messy, is listed as the fifth piece on the album, which marks her entry into Hollywood music.

She shared the update on Thursday, May 1, through a post on Instagram. The image featured a complete lineup of performers contributing to the 17-track compilation. Among the artists are Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, RAYE, Madison Beer, Tiësto, Sexyy Red, Myke Towers, Chris Stapleton, and Peggy Gou.

"F1 THE MOVIE out JUNE 27. I am soooooo fricken excited for you all to hear my very first movie soundtrack.. it's happening!! this movie's gonna be willidddd,” BLACKPINK's lead vocalist's Instagram post reads.

As reported by Formula1.com, the K-pop idol's contribution appears midway through the album. The tracklist blends multiple genres and is designed to match the film’s dynamic tone and competitive atmosphere. The track is scheduled for release alongside the film’s worldwide debut on June 27th.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé also met Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari garage ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, sharing a warm moment before Sunday’s race.

