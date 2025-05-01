BLACKPINK's Rosé announced as an honoree on the 2025 A100 list by Gold House

On May 1, 2025, Gold House announced BLACKPINK's Rosé as one of the honorees on this year's A100 list. The feature includes the names of the individuals and leaders who created a substantial impact with their work in the Asian Pacific.

According to Billboard, the Gold House CEO, Bing Chenx, and COO, Jeremy Tran highlight the significance of the accolade and stated:

"The A100 list illuminates the profound cultural imprint of the Asian Pacific community. With this year’s honorees, we celebrate more than achievement—we honor the courage of those who take first steps when no clear solutions exist, becoming the First Lights that guide us all forward."

Gold House praised BLACKPINK's Rosé as the leader in the Asian Pacific Community

Gold House named BLACKPINK's Rosé as one of the leaders in the Asian Pacific Community who guided the individuals with her music. They mentioned she broke multiple records and performed on grand stages on their website:

"Global icon ROSÉ has shattered records, performed on the most heralded stages, and amassed millions of fans around the world both as a soloist and member of one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, BLACKPINK."

Gold House elaborated on her recent achievements with APT. For those unversed, BLACKPINK's Rosé collaborated with the American singer Bruno Mars for the song APT. It was later added as one of the singles in her full-length album, Rosie. Gold House mentioned the song's success and said,

"The Korean-New Zealand superstar's first studio album 'Rosie' and smash single "APT." with Bruno Mars marked the biggest debut/highest-charting album on the Billboard 200, highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 and first single to reach #1 on US Top 40 radio by a female Korean artist in history."

The nonprofit concluded its statement, mentioning that the female artist was an unstoppable force in the fashion world. She has emerged as the global ambassador for many luxury brands, including Tiffany & Co, Saint Laurent, Puma, and Rimowa. They further added:

"Her influence in music, fashion, and philanthropy has proven her to be a testament to the growth of Korean influence in music and fashion on a global scale."

In 2025, Rosé withdrew from the Korea Music Copyright Association to focus on international activities and disseminate her works globally. Additionally, her contract with the organization was canceled on January 31, 2025.

She also visited the Coachella Arts and Music Festival to extend support for her fellow group members Jennie and Lisa.

