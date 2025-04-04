"We thought the same last year" — Fans react as BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jennie rumored to attend the 2025 Met Gala

A viral list of rumored Met Gala 2025 attendees shared by X user @QGdoPOP has stirred excitement online, especially among BLACKPINK fans. The alleged list included both Jennie and Rosé among the names.

The list is unconfirmed and speculative. However, the mention of the two idols quickly sent BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fanbase) into a frenzy.

It wouldn't be the first time either of them attended fashion's biggest night if the rumors turned out to be true. Jennie has already appeared at the Met Gala twice, the first in 2023 and the second time in 2024. Meanwhile, Rosé made her debut at the fashion event in 2021. All three appearances were praised for their elegance and high-fashion presence.

Fans took to social media with mixed emotions following the viral post. While some are overjoyed and hopeful and manifest a full BLACKPINK moment on the red carpet, others are more skeptical. Many pointed out how similar lists made rounds last year, too. An X user, @snowflakesonbed, wrote:

"Yeah we thought the same last year."

Some BLACKPINK fans remarked that it's too early to believe the list. Others mentioned that other members, like Lisa, could also make surprise appearances.

"This account never fails to mention rosé every year in the met gala attendance list. Not getting my hopes up, can't wait when the livestream goes 'where's the apt girl'?" a fan commented.

"Don't set your expectations too high. This list makes a ton of mistakes every year. Plus it's more likely Lisa will be there or none of the girls because they have to start getting ready for the blackpink tour," another person remarked.

"this was incorrect last time let’s sit down," an X user added.

"AND TAKE NOTE EVERYONE IT'S ROSÉ 2ND TIME AND JENNIE 3RD TIME ON THEE MET GALA!!!!!!" a fan added.

Many fans are just excited by the possibility and are holding on to hope.

"ROSÈ AND JENNIE BOTH AT THE MET GALA WE WON," a fan commented.

"I hope Rosé and Jennie attend the Met Gala together as a couple of friends. I would love to see them attend together, the group has drifted apart and I find this couple to be very cute, as friends of course," an X user added.

"Good!!! Now when the Actual invitations are give out I better see The other two girlies too...Like Lord atleast make them in same place by this. And also I want to see the girls eating up at the red carpet," a netizen wrote.

All we know about Met Gala 2025, rumored guests, and BLACKPINK's past appearances at the event

The Met Gala 2025 is set to take place on May 5. The event will kick off at the Costume Institute's spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's theme is titled "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." It focuses on Black dandyism, its aesthetics, roots, and cultural power across the African diaspora. It's the first time since 2003 that the event will center on menswear.

As for their past appearances, Jennie made her Met Gala debut in 2023, paying tribute to Chanel. She wore a vintage white mini-dress from the house's 1990 collection and completed it with black opera gloves and a camellia pin in her hair. The look was celebrated widely as a homage to the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

She returned the following year, in 2024, wearing a custom blue Alaïa mini dress that revealed her midriff and flowed into a shoulder train. The look was paired with pearl accessories and matching heels and suited the "Garden of Time" theme.

Rosé, on the other hand, became one of the first female K-pop idols to attend the Met Gala when she appeared in 2021. She was dressed in a black Saint Laurent mini-dress with a large white bow. She attended alongside the brand's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

This year's theme draws inspiration from scholar Monica Miller's work and includes designs by icons like Pharrell Williams, Virgil Abloh, and more. Pharrell will also serve as one of the co-chairs this year with Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour returning in her traditional role. NBA legend LeBron James is also named as an honorary co-chair for this edition.

The unverified guest list shared online includes big names such as Rihanna, Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Timothée Chalamet, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry, among dozens of others. The BLACKPINK duo's inclusion has sparked the biggest K-pop buzz on the list.

With BLACKPINK's highly anticipated group comeback in May 2025 and a world tour set to follow, many fans wonder if schedules will allow the members to attend.

