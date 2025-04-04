"A global icon" — Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK's Jennie's ‘Like Jennie’ becomes the fastest K-pop song of 2025 to hit 100M streams on Spotify 

On March 31, 2025, the X account @jenniescharts reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie's single, Like Jennie, is the fastest song released in 2025 by a K-pop artist to surpass 100 million Spotify streams.

She broke the record in just 24 days, surpassing the previous record held by her bandmate, Lisa, for Born Again. This also marks the BLACKPINK vocalist's sixth song to achieve this feat. The current stream count on Spotify stands at 114,103,898 streams.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their thoughts and celebrate the idol's latest achievement. One fan on X wrote:

"a global icon"

Similar fan comments continued on X, where many praised the idol for the achievement. One noted that she is receiving the recognition she deserves, while another claimed that she "outdid" herself this time.

"After 3 months of starting the 2025, finally for the first time this year a k-pop act achieves that a solo song (without collaboration) reaches 100 MILLION streams on Spotify!" remarked another fan.

"Global smash hit and jennie getting the recognition she deserves!" exclaimed another fan.

"That's impressive, she really outdid herself this time," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions on X praised her and described her achievement as impressive and well-deserved, emphasizing that nobody is doing it like her.

"Impressive achievement for the talented artist," wrote another fan.

"Her growth is incredible—so well deserved!" said another fan.

"doing solo, with a song under her name, I mean, no one is doing LIKE JENNIE," added another fan.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's solo studio album Ruby

Ruby is the Mantra singer's first solo studio album after departing from YG Entertainment in 2023. She released it via her own label, ODD ATLIER, and Columbia Records in March 2025.

The album features singles, including Mantra, Love Hangover, Extra L, Handbars, and Like Jennie. The BLACKPINK member co-wrote and co-produced Ruby with collaborators like El Guincho, Diplo, and Mike Will Made It. This album contains 15 tracks and features notable artists such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in September 2024, the singer shared that she hoped to inspire young women with her new album, stating that the key message would be:

“to understand and stick [up] for who you are.”

Ruby amassed 450,000 pre-orders globally as of March 4, 2025, and sold over a million copies in its first week of release. In South Korea, the album debuted at No. 2 on the Circle Album Chart and recorded the highest first-week sales for a K-pop female solo artist in 2025, as per the Hanteo Chart. The studio album also debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Its fourth single, Like Jennie, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Global 200 with 68.4 million streams and 6,000 sales worldwide in its first week. It also reached No. 3 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart with 61.5 million streams and 4,000 sales outside of the US.

At the time of writing, the music video has 60,769,451 views.

Meanwhile, the singer is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20, 2025, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

