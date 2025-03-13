"This performance proves why she's on top" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie releases the official live performance video for 'like JENNIE

On March 12, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released the official live performance video for her fourth single, like Jennie, from her debut album, Ruby, on her official YouTube channel. The view count for the live performance video has surpassed the million mark and, at the time of writing, stands over 1.9 million views and counting.

The performance uploaded on the singer's channel is the one she recorded with NPOP on March 9, 2025. For those unfamiliar, NPOP is a music program that features three weeks of pre-recorded performances, culminating in a live broadcast during the fourth week.

During the live show, artists who have released new music that month take the stage, and the Artist of the Month winner is revealed.

Fans were thrilled to witness the complete live performance video and flooded the internet with compliments for the BLACKPINK vocalist. One fan remarked on X,

"JENNIE just took ‘like JENNIE’ to a whole new level! This performance proves why she’s on top," commented a fan.

Similar fan reactions filled X timelines as they lauded the vocalist's performance.

"Jennie's live performance is spectacularly amazing and beautiful, her voice, her look, the song, everything perfect," reacted another fan.

"when your performance is so good even the rockets want a front row seat," remarked another fan.

"Jennie’stage presence is unmatched! She owns every moment pure talent and confidence!" exclaimed another fan.

More fan reactions on X read,

"Her dance, voice, rap, facial expressions and stage presence are always crazy and killer," wrote another fan.

"Expressions is giving this might be jenni best overall song vibes are so right dance moves are energetic and her rap is cool too," added another fan.

"THE RED OUTFIT SUIT HER PERFECTLY! God ydk how many times i've screen captured every frame. SHE IS SO GOOD. No doubt she is the coolest, the most swag, baddest girl in kpop and she do it effortlessly," another fan commented.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's latest solo album, Ruby

The BLACKPINK vocalist's latest solo debut album was released on March 7, 2025, through her label, ODD ATELIER and Columbia Records. The album also marks her first solo project since parting ways with YG Entertainment in 2023 for solo activities.

All the tracks in the album are co-written and co-produced by the vocalist herself alongside notable collaborators such as El Guincho, Diplo, and Mike Will Made It.

The album comprises fifteen tracks featuring artists like Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino, FKJ, Kali Uchis, and Dua Lipa. The album blends pop, hip-hop, and R&B genres with lyrics that delve into the singer's personal experiences with relationships, influence, and success.

As reported by Korea AngJoong Daily, the Love Hangover singer said at the Rubify event discussing her latest album. She stated,

"Shakespeare’s concept of the seven stages of life really resonated with me, so I wanted to explore those emotions — from innocence and love to power, reflection and legacy."

Upon its release, Ruby swiftly dominated iTunes charts globally, claiming the top spot in at least 21 regions, including the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore. Additionally, the album secured the number-one position on China's QQ Music and KuGou Music digital charts. In South Korea, the single like Jennie reached number one on Bugs' real-time chart.

The BLACKPINK rapper is all set to perform as a solo artist at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, taking the stage on April 13 and 20, 2025.

