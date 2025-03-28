“Afraid we ain’t ever getting that album”— Internet reacts as BTS' j-hope voices the question on every fan's mind about Rihanna's next release

On March 28, 2025, BTS's j-hope appeared on Z100 New York Celsius Interview Lounge. During the interview, the host, Crystal Rosas, posed a question to him: if he could ask anyone in the music industry any question, who would it be and what would he ask? He said,

"I'd like to ask Rihanna if she is thinking about releasing a new album anytime soon."

When asked whether he missed her, the singer said that he does and further said that he loves her music, vibe, passion, and everything. Crystal Rosas then exclaimed that he was the third person in a row to ask the same question.

In response, the BTS member expressed that it's something fans of Rihanna often wonder about, as he truly appreciates her music and performances. Rihanna has not released any new album since she dropped her LP, Anti, in 2016.

Netizens rushed to the internet to share their thoughts about j-hope eagerly awaiting Rihanna's new album. One netizen dejectedly remarked that they are never getting that album from her.

"Hobi I’m afraid we ain’t ever getting that album from the queen , it’s been 9 yrs."

Similar reactions from netizens continued on X, where they all asked the same question of Rihanna and awaited her new release.

"Same question on everyone's mind, J-Hope! We're all eagerly waiting for Rihanna's next album. Hope she gives you (and us) a hint soon," commented another netizen.

"Same Hobi Same! rihanna Queen when are you dropping the next album, even a single would do," reacted another netizen.

"Thank you for this Hobi ! Rihanna, we need some new summer hits," remarked another netizen.

More reactions emerged, with one noting that j-hope "summoned" her, while another referred to the singer as their last hope.

"Oh @rihanna you’ve been summmoned my dear. Your move," wrote another netizen.

"the only hope left for us is jhope you tell her mannnn," added another netizen.

Amidst all of this, a netizen called the BTS member a feminist and noted how he supports girl groups and female singers.

"He is down hard feminist, like he keeps mentioning girl groups and singers, when was the last time he ask a man or recomended a male singer? Oh we stan," said a netizen on X.

More about j-hope's digital single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)

j-hope teamed up with American singer Miguel and released Sweet Dreams on March 7, 2025. The single was written by the BTS singer himself along with Jonny Goldstein, Sean Douglas, Sam Martin, and Theron Thomas.

The singer previewed his song on the Hope on the Stage world tour in KSPO Dome in Seoul on March 2, 2025. He shared with the audience about the inspiration behind the song. He said,

"Have J-Hope ever done a proper love song?' Should I say it's a serenade of love for you. I made it with that thought," as reported by Maeil Business Paper on March 2, 2025.

Sweet Dreams reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 79 countries and regions, including the US, UK, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. The song also claimed the top spot on the iTunes Worldwide Song and the European iTunes Song charts, as reported by Star News on March 8, 2025.

In other news, j-hope donated 100 million won for relief efforts following the wildfires in South Korea on March 27, 2025.

