"It needs to go in with meticulous detail"– BTS’ j-hope hints at group activities post-military discharge, says plans are already in motion

On March 23, 2025, BTS’ j-hope appeared on the YouTube talk show Fairy Jaehyung. He seemingly hinted at exciting plans for the group’s return. During the conversation, he revealed that BTS members will start preparing for various activities soon after completing their military service.

This could be a strong indication that the group is gearing up for something major in June 2025. It is to be noted that RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA will be discharged in June this year.

When the host asked the rapper about BTS' future plans, he shared a hint and said,

"It needs to go in with meticulous detail. Right after discharge probably well be preparing for various BTS- RELATED activities."

Currently, Jin and j-hope are the only two members who have completed their military service. Jin was discharged in June and j-hope in October 2024. RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga have now entered their final 100 days in the military.

During the episode, j-hope also opened up about his time in the military and the thoughts that occupied his mind before discharge. He admitted feeling both excitement and nervousness as he prepared to return to civilian life.

He also spoke about adjusting to military rules, including bathing routines and communal living. The idol humorously recalled how he felt awkward but decided to embrace the situation with confidence. He said,

"As soon as I entered the training center I immediately thought "How am I supposed to shower here?" That thought struck me right away! I thought, "Just be bold about it!" Just... be bold! Oh, you're all gonna get a look at a celebrity's body today, huh? Haha."

He continued,

"It's been a while since I've referred to myself as a celebrity. I don't usually use that."

More about j-hope’s solo activities, BTS 7 Moments, and what’s next for the group

Since his discharge, j-hope has remained busy with his solo career. He spent some time in the US. after leaving the military. He explained that it helped him adjust back to normal life. Shortly after, he performed at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. That marked his first stage appearance post-military.

The event was attended by prominent figures including French President Emmanuel Macron. The idol stated how Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes made him realize how much he missed performing and interacting with fans.

Currently, j-hope is on his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, which kicked off in Seoul. The tour includes stops in multiple cities such as Mexico City, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Manila. Additionally, he also released his new digital single, MONA LISA, on March 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC recently announced BTS 7 Moments. This would be a special collection celebrating the group’s journey from 2022 to 2023. It includes a 66-minute video, a 180-page photo book, stickers, and a photo card set featuring both group and solo activities.

Pre-orders started on March 19, with an official release set for April 2. Additionally, the RUN BTS Poly Highlight Package will be available on April 24.

As BTS members near the end of their military service, anticipation continues to grow about their group activities. While details remain undisclosed, j-hope’s comments suggest that fans won’t have to wait long for the group’s long-awaited return.

