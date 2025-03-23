"Why is he clocking him" — Fans hilariously react as BTS' j-hope reveals Jimin's first phone call after his Gala des Pièces Jaunes performance

BTS' j-hope recently appeared on Jung Jae-hyung's talk show YooJungJaeHyung on YouTube, which premiered on March 23, 2025. The BTS member spoke candidly about his interactions with the members following his military discharge and subsequent activities, including the performance at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris in January 2025.

During the talk show, the host asked j-hope what the other BTS members said about his Paris performance. In response, the NEURON singer shared what Jimin had said to him after seeing a photo of the rapper biting his tongue during the performance. Recalling the phone call with his fellow bandmate, j-hope remarked:

"Jimin said to me 'You were showing off, huh?'"

The BTS idol was one of the four K-pop acts at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris, where he performed a solo set.

The revelation sparked hilarious reactions from fans about the camaraderie between the two BTS members. One user wrote on X:

"LMAO why's he clocking him"

Fans loved to see the bond between the members still intact despite the distance between them as Jimin is currently serving in the military:

"Jimin being the supportive angel he is," a fan replied.

"my baby will always be kind and supportive to others, wish he is also surrounded by people like him," another user wrote.

"Hobi is number one to Jiminie," another fan wrote.

Fans also missed seeing the members together. A common request for a reunion was seen among the replies on X.

"heart genuinely hurts i need my family back," a user wrote.

"God 90 more days," another user replied.

"Today we have vhope and jihope and I'm in heaven," a fan wrote.

What has BTS member j-hope planned for 2025?

j-hope was discharged from the military in October 2024 after 18 months of service. Currently, he is keeping himself busy with new music releases and concert tours. The Blueside rapper released LV Bag with American rapper Don Toliver on February 21, followed by Sweet Dreams with the Grammy-award-winning R&B singer Miguel on March 7 and Mona Lisa on March 21.

LV Bag was first teased at the Louis Vuitton showcase at the Paris Fashion Week in January. The other two songs were teased during j-hope's ongoing Hope on the Stage solo world tour.

The BTS member's solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, kicked off on February 28 in Seoul. The concert is scheduled to take place across Asia and North America before concluding in Japan in July 2025. He is set to take the stage as the headliner on Day 2 of the Lollapalooza Berlin. This music festival will take place on July 12 and 13 at Olympic Park and the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

On the other hand, the remaining BTS members, Suga, RM, and V, who are currently enlisted in the military, are expected to be discharged in June 2025.

