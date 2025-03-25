“She’s a belieber”- Fans react as BLACKPINK Lisa recalls her first awkward meeting with Justin Bieber

Since the release of her solo studio album Alter Ego, BLACKPINK's Lisa has made several stops to promote her album. The album was released on February 28, 2025, and is the first since she left YG Entertainment regarding solo endeavors.

Ad

In an interview with The Guardian on March 23, the Rockstar singer spoke about different songs for different moods and occasions. From mentioning low-key loving K-pop group DAY6's You Were Beautiful to choosing Rihanna's Work as a go-to party song to even singing Carly Rae Jepsen's Call Me Maybe at a karaoke, the singer gave viewers her go-to playlist.

One of her answers that particularly caught the eye was her mentioning that she knows the lyrics to Justin Bieber's hit track Baby (ft. Ludacris) by heart. She also said she met him years ago and was too nervous to speak to him. She was shy and just said a quick "hi" to the Boyfriend singer.

Ad

Trending

"Everyone knows the lyrics to Baby by Justin Bieber and Ludacris, don't they? I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young. I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi. I didn't tell him how much I loved him because I'm too shy." - Lisa in her interview with The Guardian.

Ad

This mention by Lisa brought a variety of reactions. From fans mentioning that Justin Bieber has been following the BLACKPINK member on Instagram to some fans asking the two artists to collaborate, here are some reactions on X:

"She's a belieber so cute."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"girl did you check your followers on ig or what? justin has been following you for decades," a user wrote.

"give me the long overdue collab now," a fan wrote.

"Is this a hint for LISAxJB Collab?" another fan replied.

Some fans said they understood the singer's nervous interaction, whereas some wanted to know what exactly happened at the event.

Ad

"I get it Lisa. When you're face to face with someone you admire, words just disappear," a fan wrote.

"Wtf when did they meet I need teaaaaa," another fan replied.

"She was one of us!!" a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's activities in 2025 at a glance

Ad

Lisa has had quite a few highlights in the year so far. First was her headlining performance at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity in Paris. Second was her acting debut as a wellness host and resort employee, Mook, in The White Lotus season 3.

The third highlight was the release of her solo album Alter Ego. Among new songs, the album included a mix of pre-release singles like Rockstar, New Woman (ft. Rosalia), Moonlit Floor, and Born Again (ft. Doja & Raye).

Ad

The fourth highlight was her performance at the 97th Oscars during the James Bond tribute segment. She performed the song Live and Let Die and made history as the first-ever K-pop act to perform at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, she has been continuing promotion activities for her album. She will be next seen at Coachella in April.

In other news, Justin Bieber has been fairly off the grid with music releases. The singer's last album, Justice, was released in 2021. Since then, he has led a seemingly private life with his wife, Hailey, and newborn son, Jack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback