"She looks unhappy to hear it"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa acknowledges Spotify issue during video call, asks for fanbases' names

On March 17, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa held a special video call event for her photobook Alter Ego, during which she spoke with fans. One particular interaction gained widespread attention: a Thai fan, @BusLalizz, informed Lisa about an issue with her album’s listing on Spotify. The video of their conversation quickly went viral, surpassing 3.5 million views.

During the call, the fan explained that Alter Ego had been split into three different albums on Spotify, causing some songs to be missing from the main listing. This also allegedly affected streaming counts and led to concerns among fans. Lisa listened attentively, appearing focused and serious.

At one point, she seemed to take notes off-camera. When the fan urged the record label to communicate better with fans regarding such issues, Lisa asked for the names of the major fanbases. The fan mentioned Lilies Team and Lilies Home. The rapper acknowledged the information and assured them she would reach out.

After the video circulated online, fans praised the idol for taking the matter seriously and listening. They stated how the rapper-dancer looked visibly upset to hear the issue. An X user, @passerby080221 wrote,

"Finally! she looks unhappy to hear it but she needed to know. Looks like she is jotting down the infos she got. Thank you Thai Lilie."

Many also commended the fan for using their brief call to highlight an issue that could impact the album’s success rather than sending a personal message.

"Thank u so much. i cant express how happy i m. To all lilies see its so easy told lisa about this problem instead of asking about cats," a fan commented.

"using your once in a lifetime opportunities for things that actually matters. big respect," another netizen remarked.

"So thankful for OP and I'm sure if everything goes smoothly with the thai fanbase we'll expect more communication with other fanbases," another person wrote.

"Thank you so much for telling this to her, may god bless you forever to this lilie," a user added.

Some fans expressed disappointment toward the idol's management. They pointed out that she appeared unaware of the problem until the conversation. Others also praised her for taking the initiative and communicating directly with fans.

""Glad to see #LISA taking initiative to communicate with fanbases!," a fan commented.

"Ohh lisa this is why I love you so much...look at her taking notes. so hardworking deserves the best of the world!," an X user mentioned.

"how can we not blame her team when lisa's face explains she still doesn't know anything about the issue of her spotify, so questionable about their work bc this is always a serious issue for each of her projects, it's like she heard it for the first time from us & yeah finally," a netizen added.

All we know about BLACKPINK's Lisa’s solo activities, debut album, and more

Lisa officially released her solo album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025. The project features 15 tracks, including collaborations with Doja Cat, Rosalía, and Megan Thee Stallion. Each song represents a different persona the idol created for the album and blended various musical styles.

Her solo album Alter Ego features various tracks. Here is the full tracklist:

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE) Rockstar Elastigirl Thunder New Woman (feat. Rosalía) FXCK UP THE WORLD (feat. Future) Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Moonlit Floor When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) BADGRRRL Lifestyle Chill Dream FXCK UP THE WORLD (Vixi Solo Version) Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version)

Beyond music, the Rockstar singer has also stepped into the television industry. She recently debuted as an actress in The White Lotus Season 3 and received praise for her performance. Earlier this month, she performed at the 2025 Oscars alongside Doja Cat and RAYE.

Looking ahead, she is set to take the stage at Coachella in April as a solo act, marking another milestone in her career.

