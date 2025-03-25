On March 25, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared in an interview with The Guardian that a Hannah Montana song had changed her life. The BLACKPINK star recalled singing Ice Cream Freeze by the Disney icon during her audition.

"I auditioned for Blackpink in Thailand by singing Ice Cream Freeze (Let's Chill) by Hannah Montana, so Miley Cyrus. There must have been 1,000 people, so I never thought I would get picked. It's a fun song and good to dance to, so I think it really suited my style," BLACKPINK's maknae shared.

Fans quickly responded to this crossover.

"Oh?????? wait this is so cute," an X user commented.

BLINKS are praising the K-pop idol's music taste, pointing out her song choices over the years.

"Of course lisa has a good taste, we love her," a fan remarked.

"She Sings rihanna’s take a bow for audition, and now A song from Miley Cyrus, her taste tho, no wonder her songs from alter ego are all good, she has a good taste in music and artists ever since," a user shared.

"Exactly lalisa i always knew you had taste !," a person wrote.

Many are discussing the 27-year-old's audition process for BLACKPINK.

"That audition must be grueling, beating 3k+ audtioners was surely a fit. Will take this as my LISA & Miley crumbs," a viewer noted.

"She beat 3900 people during that audition and was the only one chosen! So proud of her!," a netizen said.

"I think there will be auditions and evaluations for many days because it's basically very difficult to become a trainee at that company, even Lisa was the only one who passed the audition out of thousands of applicants," another fan added.

Lisa recalls forgetting lyrics at her BLACKPINK audition

Lisa opened up about her BLACKPINK audition in a chat with WSJ Magazine. She mentioned feeling nervous and having difficulty with the lyrics. The Thai rapper performed Rihanna's 2008 hit Take a Bow but admitted that her delivery was inaccurate.

"I was so nervous, I sang like … the lyrics were all over the place. It was not right," The White Lotus actress said.

Despite this, she was selected to join the group under YG Entertainment. She remains uncertain about how she passed the audition, speculating that her mistakes may have made her memorable.

"Maybe I was so unique, or I did something wrong, so they were like, 'Oh, I remember this girl! She sang wrong lyrics,'" she said.

In an interview with The Guardian, the New Woman star also shared the opportunity to meet the Diamonds singer. During their meeting, she expressed her appreciation for the American artist.

BLACKPINK's Lisa made history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the 2025 Oscars. She joined Doja Cat and RAYE for a James Bond medley while Margaret Qualley danced in a red dress with tuxedo-clad performers.

She performed Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney and Wings. On February 28, 2028, the BLACKPINK member released her first solo album, Alter Ego. The album features collaborations with Doja Cat, RAYE, Rosalía, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Up next, she's set to make her solo Coachella debut before heading on a summer tour with BLACKPINK's Jisoo, ROSÉ, and Jennie.

