"Honestly I don't blame her"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals she avoids listening to 'BOOMBAYAH' due to its intense choreography

On March 24, 2025, The Guardian released an interview with BLACKPINK's Lisa. In it, she talked about her music preferences and song choices. She was asked about a song that she avoids listening to and she named the group's hit track, Boombayah. She clarified that she likes the song but admitted that the choreography is so physically demanding that she finds it difficult to revisit.

Ad

For those unfamiliar, Boombayah was released in 2016 as part of BLACKPINK’s debut single album, Square One. The song gained massive popularity soon after its release. It also topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. It later became the first K-pop debut music video to surpass a billion views on YouTube.

The choreography of the song features intense head-whipping and dance moves. When asked if there's any track she cannot listen to anymore, Lisa said,

Ad

Trending

"This is a bit savage, but probably ‘Boombayah’ by BLACKPINK. Not because of the song, it’s just that the dance moves are really aggressive. There’s a lot of whipping your head, so it’s really intense to perform."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Lisa’s statement. Many agreed that the choreography looked exhausting. They also agreed especially considering how often BLACKPINK performed the song over the years. An X user, @roseannefeed_ wrote,

"Honestly I don't blame her.. those head moves literally gives me headache idk how they survived performing those rookie years."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others speculated that this could mean Boombayah might not be included in their upcoming tour setlist. They joked how they would not see them perform the song anymore.

"so we will never get to see blackpink performing boombayah on stage anymore," an X user remarked.

"Is this why we had to beg for Boombayah during Born Pink tour?!?," a fan commented.

Ad

"Nah I definitely agree I don’t know how they turn multiple times and still continue dancing," a netizen added.

"We know the girls are boring of perform the same song over and over again @ygent_official shade!!!," another netizen wrote.

Some also pointed out that BLACKPINK's limited discography due to YG Entertainment’s release schedule and performing the same songs repeatedly must have been tiring for the members.

Ad

"i know all of them are tired of performing the same songs over and over again," a fan commented.

"She's so real!!! and lets add the fact that 8yrs in their career and theyre still performing the facka*s debut boombayah fck yge we need more songs," another user mentioned.

"I mean after performing that song multiple times in the span of 8-9 years I would get tired of it even if it has a special place in my heart," an X user wrote.

Ad

More from BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest interview and solo activities

Aside from discussing Boombayah, Lisa also shared her love for music. She answered various song questions. When asked for a song that she enjoys in Karaoke, she answered Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen was a fun song she used to sing with her friends.

She also listed SZA’s Snooze and Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine as some of the tracks she enjoys listening to in the morning.

Ad

She also mentioned that Justin Bieber’s Baby was a song that she knows by heart. Lisa also recalled being starstruck when she met him years ago but admitted she was too shy to express her admiration. She said,

“Everyone knows the lyrics to ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber and Ludacris, don’t they? I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young. I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi. I didn’t tell him how much I loved him, because I’m too shy.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lisa revealed that Ice Cream Freeze (Let’s Chill) by Hannah Montana was the song that changed her life. She performed it during her BLACKPINK audition in Thailand and never expected to be selected among 1,000 applicants. A song she secretly enjoys is You Were Beautiful by Day6.

For parties, Lisa picks Work by Rihanna, which she believes lifts everyone's mood, and she even had the chance to tell Rihanna how much she admires her. Most recently, she discovered Hello Miss Johnson by Jack Harlow through a team member and instantly loved its vibe.

Ad

Lisa released her solo debut album, Alter Ego in February 2025 and debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. It featured collaborations with artists like Doja Cat, Rosalía, and RAYE. She also made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback