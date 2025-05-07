"Creating history"— Fans proud as BLACKPINK's Jennie is named as one of the top 5 best-dressed celebrities from Met Gala 2025

On May 6, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie was named as one of the top 5 best-dressed celebrities from Met Gala 2025 by Harper's Bazaar United States. She was placed at the fourth rank by the media outlet and emerged as the only K-pop artist to be featured on the list.

The Solo singer was selected as the Best Dressed at the charity event by many other publications, including Variety, Vanity Fair, Page Six, Forbes, WWD, LYST, British Vogue, Billboard, People, and others. She appeared at the event following this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

BLACKPINK's Jennie wore a customized Chanel outfit inspired by Coco Chanel. It was a tweaker version of a classic men's suit paired with a black satin overskirt. She donned an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit engraved with the Maison's camellia flower. She complemented her overall appearance with a top and pumps, and adorned herself with a hat and pearls.

Subsequently, the female K-pop idol's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

"Creating history every day, Jennie looks awesome in this Chanel outfit," an x user tweeted.

The fans commented that BLACKPINK's Jennie shone at the charity event in the Chanel outfit.

"JENNIE dominating the charts like it’s her daily routine—queen energy only! Every stream is proof she’s unstoppable," a fan reacted.

"JENNIE continues to shine at the #MetGala2025! She was included in over 35 Best Dressed lists (so far) — making her the most featured K-pop Artist overall for the 3rd consecutive year. Notably, in 15 of those lists, she was the only K-pop artist recognized," a fan shared.

"mother understood the assignment and got an A+," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned BLACKPINK's Jennie looked best to date at Met Gala 2025.

"SHE DOES EVERYTHING RIGHT OMG THIS LOOK IS AMAZING," a user reacted.

"Today’s outfit > the first one > the blue one Today’s outfit is definitely in top 5 met gala 2025 outfits for me she looks so pretty and is 100% on theme. The first one was simple yet cute it made her look like a doll and was very impactful and the blue one was something," a user shared.

"Her best look till date wow, She never disappoints," a user mentioned.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her first full-length album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, through OA Entertainment and Columbia Records. It was distributed by Kakao Entertainment and Columbia Records, respectively.

The record featured 15 tracks, which have been listed below:

Intro: Jane Like Jennie Start a War Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) With the IE (Way Up) Extral (feat. Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike) Zen Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis) F.T.S Filter Seoul City Starlight Twin

In recent news, the female artist made her solo debut performance at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival.

