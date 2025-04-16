"BEST PERFORMER IN THE WORLD"— Fans react as The Hollywood Reporter names BLACKPINK's Lisa the 'Best Band Member to Perform Solo' at Coachella 2025

On April 15, Hollywood Reporter named BLACKPINK's Lisa's performance as the 'Best Band Member to Perform Solo' at Coachella 2025, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The media outlet honored the female artist with the latest title through the feature, Who Won Coachella? Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Post Malone Top the Best of 2025 List.

The publication wrote the following compliments about BLACKPINK's Lisa and added:

"Two years ago, BLACKPINK was the first K-pop group to headline a day of Coachella, this year, two of the band's breakout stars played solo sets vying for break-out star status. Both Lisa and Jennie's sets were full of fun pop bauble, and it was less a competition than a lovefest."

It further reads:

"Lisa is riding a pop-culture moment as a breakout star on this season's The White Lotus, so we'll give her Friday Sahara set just a bit of an edge."

Subsequently, fans celebrated that BLACKPINK's Lisa was honored with the epithet of 'Best Band Member to Perform Solo.' They shared multiple snippets congratulating the female artist.

"LITERALLY THE BEST KPOP PERFORMER & ONE OF TOP THE BEST PERFORMER IN THE WORLD," an X user tweeted.

The fandom mentioned that they knew BLACKPINK's Lisa was the best. They were glad that her Coachella performance was receiving praise everywhere.

"Well the lilies always knew she was the best .. now everyone knows it too," a fan reacted.

"She's always been the main girl since predebut and no amount of paid reviews can change that. Her performance got praised by gp everywhere and the crowd was crazy for her. Most importantly, no bathroom breaks," a fan shared.

"Since day 1 to as the only member who made the list of "The Guardians Best Girl Band members of all time" and Best Band Member to Perform solo, oh LISA my dearest you are so iconic ilysm," a fan mentioned.

Many internet users mentioned that there was no competition and BLACKPINK's Lisa solely ruled the crowd.

"Media calling Lisa as the Best Band Member to perform Solo and naming her stage as the best one from week 1 along with locals saying you definitely must see her stage and not skip it. Again, this is her first solo festival," a user reacted.

"#LISA took the crown! Best solo band member — no competition! #LISACHELLA made history," a user shared.

"the best member & the most multitalented of the group," a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Lisa released Alter Ego

On February 28, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa released the debut full-length album Alter Ego through LLOUD. It was distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records, domestically and internationally. The record featured fifteen tracks, which have been listed below:

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye) Rockstar Elastigirl Thunder New Woman (feat. Rosalia) Fxcp Up The World (feat. Future) Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) ' When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) Badgrrl Lifestyle Chill Dream Fxck Up The World (FUTW) (Vixi Solo Version) Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version)

For those unversed, BLACKPINK's Lisa performed on April 11, 2025, at the Coachella Sahara stage.

