"He’s thrown an ice bucket on my head"— Ex-employee Mia alleges Diddy sexually assaulted her more than once

On day 12 of Diddy’s federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial, Combs’ former assistant testified in court under the pseudonym “Mia.” However, the jury was presented with her passport and real name. The ex-assistant, who is witness number 20 in the trial, is also allegedly a victim of sexual abuse by Combs. In her testimony, Mia accused Combs of physically and sexually assaulting her.

According to CNN's live coverage of the trial, Mia worked as a personal assistant to Combs and also had the responsibility of director of development and acquisitions for Revolt Films. On the stand, Mia recalled the physical abuse that she faced at the hands of her former boss.

“He’s thrown things at me. He’s thrown me against the wall. He’s thrown me into a pool. He’s thrown an ice bucket on my head,” Mia testified.

The former assistant said that she met Ventura through Diddy and became a good friend of hers. In her testimony, she also told the jury that Combs had assaulted her sexually on multiple occasions.

As per CNN, she testified that these assaults took place in the absence of Ventura, and she did not tell Ventura about it. Mia further claimed that these assaults took place throughout her job.

BCC reported that Mia recalled an incident when Combs gave her two shots of vodka at his 40th birthday party at the Plaza Hotel in New York. She felt that the shots affected her harder than normal. Combs then kissed her and put his hand up her skirt. This unexpected act shocked and terrified her. She told the court that she soon then blacked out and woke up in Diddy's penthouse.

At the time, Mia thought that it was a one-off incident that occurred because she was drunk, but later experienced similar instances many times over.

More details about Mia's testimony in Diddy's trial

In addition to physical and sexual abuse allegations against the rapper, the ex-assistant also shared details about working conditions. She claimed that when she reached for an interview at Combs' apartment with the HR head, the rapper was in his underwear.

As per NBC4 Washington, Mia also described her employment nature as:

“It was chaotic, it was toxic, It could be exciting. The highs were really high and the lows were really really low."

She further said that she wasn't allowed to leave Diddy's home without permission. Mia also told the jury that she was responsible for setting up hotel rooms for him and Ventura, which she called a "nightmare," and also cleaning the room to prevent any housekeeper from finding any controversial things that could damage the rapper's reputation.

Further, in her testimony, Mia told the court that Diddy was controlling personal as well as professional aspects of Ventura's life. She said Combs' decisions were final with regards to what music would be put out, when Ventura would be in the studio, her appearance, and all sorts of dates or promotions that she would be involved with.

Mia also testified that the rapper often took away Ventura's car and jewelry to punish her. She also alleged that Diddy frequently attacked Ventura.

She also shared the incident, which Deonte Nash talked about earlier, when Diddy beat Ventura until her head was badly injured. She further talked about another incident in which she and Ventura sneaked out of the house to watch Prince perform. However, Diddy arrived at the event and caught Ventura.

“He caught up to her and had her on the ground. He started attacking her, but Prince’s security swiftly intervened,” Mia testified.

She also talked about the injury marks that she often saw on Ventura's body.

“I would see bruises on her body and fat lips and busted eyebrow, like a gash on her forehead, black eyes, things like that,” Mia said.

Mia told the court that when injuries were beyond concealing with makeup, Ventura stayed at the hotel to hide them from the public eye.

As per the BBC, the former assistant told the court that she felt "Puff was above the police". Mia argued that she was uncertain that she would be believed by the law enforcement at the time and questioned if she would be violating her confidentiality agreement with Combs by going to the police.

Before Mia, Combs' former stylist, Deonte Nash, testified in court, who also claimed that he witnessed the rapper's violence on Cassie Ventura.

