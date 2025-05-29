"Worried" celebrities are allegedly lawyering up to avoid testifying in Diddy's trial, Harvey Levin claims

The Diddy trial has picked up momentum, and meanwhile, celebrities are reportedly lawyering up to avoid testifying in the same. This claim has been made by TMZ founder Harvey Levin while he was talking to FOX News Digital. According to Levin, the celebrities are "worried" and thus have hired lawyers already. Levin continued,

"I have heard that there are some celebrities worried about being called to testify and have even lawyered up trying to fight that."

Levin then stated that he believed Kid Cudi and Cassie Ventura were star witnesses in the Diddy trial. He clarified that he was unaware of any other celebrities whom the prosecutors could think of as significant witnesses. The TMZ founder further said,

"I don’t know what's going on behind the scenes there, but they've got four weeks left of testimony before they hand it over to the defense. We will see."

While Harvey Levin speculated that celebrities were hiring lawyers to keep their names away from the ongoing trial, he did not provide a list of these notable personalities. As of now, celebrities who had testified in the trial include Kid Cudi, Cassie, and Dawn Richard.

As per reports by Newsweek, the prosecution has not disclosed the witness list. Thus, it is difficult to find out if any other notable individuals would be taking the stand in the federal trial.

Meanwhile, several misleading posts have also flooded the internet falsely claiming that celebrities like Paris Jackson, Tom Hanks, and Cuba Gooding Jr. have testified in Diddy's trial.

Harvey Levin said that he could not see Sean "Diddy" Combs as a racketeer

For the unversed, the charges on which Diddy's trial is based on are sex trafficking and racketeering. However, TMZ founder Harvey Levin could not find any shred of evidence as of now to justify the claim of racketeering. According to Levin, Combs could be tagged as a "crazed, criminal, jealous boyfriend", however, that did not necessarily prove that he was racketeering.

While talking to FOX News Digital, Levin said,

"When you look at all of the things he did, he's burglarizing Kid Cudi's house and going not for money or drugs or jewelry or anything like that."

He added,

"He is going for the Christmas present that he was going to give Cassie, and then he torches Cudi’s car, and then makes threats against her mother. This feels like a crazed, criminal, jealous boyfriend. And I don't think it necessarily shows him to be a racketeer."

In separate news, stylist Deonte Nash took the stand on May 28. According to reports by BBC, Nash claimed witnessing Combs getting violent with his former partner Cassie Ventura. He claimed that Diddy had beaten up Cassie multiple times during their relationship.

Nash further confirmed that Cassie had given birth to her third child with Alex Fine on Tuesday, May 27. The couple already has two daughters, Frankie and Sunny.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 for the aforementioned charges and has been in prison since then. He had applied for bail multiple times, but had been rejected. If the rapper gets convicted in the trial, he might be sentenced to life in prison.

