Diddy's ex-bodyguard Gene Deal allegedly punched and knocked out YouTuber after viral altercation video

A video capturing Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, having an altercation with a YouTube user has been going viral on social media platforms. The incident seemingly happened outside the courthouse on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The video was initially uploaded on X by @ArtOfDialogue_, and Gene seemingly was telling the content creator that he'd knock him out.

@ArtOfDialogue_ has now uploaded another video of an individual giving an update on Gene Deal. According to the video, the content creator had interviewed Gene shortly before he apparently got into a fight with a YouTuber. The current video suggested that this YouTuber was the same one who initially got warned by Gene for calling him names.

According to the latest update, the creator claimed that Gene had allegedly punched the YouTuber and knocked him out after the previous warning. It was also suggested that, although no arrests were made, Gene was asked to appear in the courtroom after a few days.

The content creator further clarified that he was not aware of the details of the alleged altercation. He didn't know if Gene Deal was at fault or if it was the YouTuber. According to the creator, he was trying to land an interview, hoping to get more details on the same.

Netizens also reacted to the alleged update about Gene punching the YouTuber. While some questioned the authenticity and demanded to see the footage, others sided with Gene and condemned the apparent harassment.

Gene Deal had previously suggested that it would eventually be tough for Diddy to sit and hear long testimonies continuously

Gene Deal, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former bodyguard, had been quite vocal about the rapper and his take on the allegations made against Combs. Deal had even penned down a book titled Gene Deal, My World of Bodyguarding a Hip-Hop Star: The Last Big Night, and got it published in 2022.

On May 22, Gene Deal sat for an interview with The Art Of Dialogue and touched on several topics surrounding the Diddy trial. Discussing the impact of the harrowing testimonies on Diddy, Gene opened up about his suspicions. He said:

"He can't take sitting right there and hearing all of his dirty deeds with Cassie. He's hearing all of his deeds in front of him and he ain't high. He ain't drunk. He gone break bruh. I'm telling you."

The statement by Gene came forward shortly after Diddy's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified about the alleged physical and mental abuse that she had faced during her relationship with the rapper. Gene Deal had made appearances on The Art of Dialogue several times, and as of now, he was getting candid about his views on the ongoing federal trial of the rapper.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested last year in September for s*x trafficking and racketeering charges. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. Apart from the federal charges, several other lawsuits have been filed against him, with accusers claiming that he had drugged and s*xually assaulted them.

