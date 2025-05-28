"You can't come up on me" — Diddy's ex-bodyguard Gene Deal seen warning a content creator that he will "f*ck" him up outside the courthouse

The drama at Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial has seemingly spread outside the courthouse after the rapper's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, was filmed having a heated argument with a content creator.

Ad

Diddy's criminal trial is currently in its fourth week after jury selection began on May 5. Several high-profile celebrities, including his former partner Cassie Ventura and Kid Cudi, are among the list of witnesses who have testified against the rapper.

On May 27, Gene Deal seemingly had a run-in with a content creator outside the Manhattan courthouse. The video of the confrontation, uploaded by the X page @ArtOfDialogue_, showed Gene angrily talking to the content creator from some distance, warning him about attempting to "come up" on him.

Ad

Trending

The ex-bodyguard can be heard telling the content creator that he would knock him out, saying:

"I'm not the type of dude that you can come up on... You can't come up on me. If you come up on me, Imma knock you the f**k out."

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the unversed, Gene Deal has been outspoken about his former boss's alleged transgressions even before Combs' arrest. According to Vibe, his accusations range from Diddy allegedly abusing Usher to the point where the singer had to be taken to a hospital to claiming the Bad Boy Records founder had an inappropriate relationship with his mother, Janice Combs.

During his most recent interview with The Art of Dialogue on May 20, 2025, Gene Deal claimed that Combs would "break" and accept any deal the prosecutors gave him during his trial, saying:

Ad

“He [Diddy] can’t take sitting right there and hearing all of his dirty deeds with Cassie... He’s hearing all of his deeds in front of him and he ain’t high. He ain’t drunk... He gone break bruh. I’m telling you.”

Diddy's trial continued on May 27

Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial resumed on May 27, 2025, with the rapper's former staffer, Capricorn Clark, taking the stand to testify. Clark testified that she started working for Combs as a personal assistant in 2004, claiming that her life was often threatened during her period of employment under the rapper.

Ad

Clark claimed that Diddy learned she had previously been employed by his rival, Suge Knight, on the first day of her job, following which the rapper told her that “if anything happened he would have to kill [her]."

Clark also claimed that she underwent multiple polygraph tests after Combs discovered some of his jewelry had gone missing. The former staffer claimed the rapper's bodyguard would lock her up in a vacant Manhattan office space for five continuous days to undergo the test. She added that she was allegedly told that if she failed, “they’re going to throw [her] in the East River”.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Capricorn Clark testified that she left her job in 2006 but returned to her post after a while. According to CNN, she was fired in 2012, and she testified that Diddy had "blacklisted" her from the industry, allegedly making it difficult for her to find a job. She returned to work for Cassie Ventura in 2016.

Former PA testified Diddy wanted "to kill" Kid Cudi

During her testimony on May 27, Capricorn Clark testified that Diddy kidnapped her to drive them down to Kid Cudi's house, claiming the rapper told her "we're going to kill" Cudi. For the unversed, Cudi dated Ventura for a while in 2011.

Ad

Clark testified that she learned about Cassie Ventura's relationship with Kid Cudi in late 2011, adding that Diddy came to her house one night in December 2011, appearing "furious" and holding a gun.

She claimed that he demanded to know why Clark did not tell him about Ventura and Cudi's relationship. Following this, the rapper allegedly held her at gunpoint and then kidnapped her to drive down to Cudi's house with a security guard, hatching an alleged plot to kill Cudi.

Ad

Clark testified that she called Ventura after reaching Cudi's house when Combs and the security guard were inside the property. She continued that Ventura had put the call on speakerphone, and Cudi, who had been with her, seemed shocked to hear that Diddy was at this house.

“I said, ‘Puff came to my house with a gun, we came to Cudi’s house to kill him,’ and then I heard, ‘they’re in my house?’” she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also testified that she made a 30-second call to Lauren London while at Cudi's home for her own protection, saying:

“She was like my sister at the time, and I just wanted somebody to know where I was. He was in the house and if he did get killed, I just needed somebody to know where I was in case this all went really bad.”

Ad

In her testimony, Capricorn Clark also said Combs made her and Ventura call Cudi to convince him that the Bad Boy Records founder was not involved in the break-in at his house, claiming that he threatened to kill the women if they were not able to convince Cudi.

The alleged break-in had previously been detailed by Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, when he took the stand on May 22. He claimed that he and Ventura had briefly dated in 2011 and broke up after Diddy allegedly threatened to harm them.

Ad

The rapper testified that Combs had broken into his LA home during one incident in December 2011, however, Diddy had not been at the premises when Cudi returned home. Cudi also accused Combs of blowing up his Porsche with a Molotov cocktail in January 2012.

The trial will resume on May 28, 2025, and the prosecution is expected to call four witnesses to testify.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More