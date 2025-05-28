Diddy trial: Ex-employee Capricorn Clark claims working for the rapper led to her developing stress-induced alopecia

On May 27, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal assistant, Capricorn Clark, testified against the rapper as part of his ongoing criminal trial. In her statement, Clark claimed that the pressure she faced while working under Combs led to her developing stress-induced alopecia.

According to WebMD, alopecia is an "autoimmune disorder that causes hair to fall out, often in clumps the size and shape of a quarter." The report further states that stress is counted as one of the triggers of alopecia in people. However, the claim is not backed by scientific evidence.

As reported by CNN's live coverage of Diddy's trial, Clark claimed that her working hours were between 9 am and 4 am with no breaks for meals in between. Combs had allegedly warned Clark that she would lose her job if she failed to complete any task. The rapper's ex-employee added that she would get around four hours of sleep on a good day, resulting in the development of stress-induced alopecia.

For the uninformed, Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. Since then, numerous alleged victims of the rapper have filed an assortment of lawsuits against him. However, the rapper's legal team has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

When Diddy allegedly accused Capricorn Clark of stealing

Capricorn Clark was allegedly accused of stealing by Combs and forced to undergo a lie-detector test. The former PA claimed that she was suspected of stealing diamond jewelry that was on loan to the rapper from a jeweler.

According to CNN's live coverage of Clark's testimony, she was assigned to keep the jewelry when they were traveling from New York to Miami. However, the bag was reportedly missing before they reached the airport. A security guard escorted Clark to a vacant office the next day, where a man administered a lie detector test to her.

However, the results from the initial test were allegedly inconclusive.

“I’m not getting a good reading, you’re going to be in the East River if I can't get a reading on this,” she recalled the man saying.

Eventually, a "petrified" Capricorn Clark was taken home by a security guard and made to repeat the test the next day. According to Clark's testimony, the process continued for five consecutive days. She also explained that she didn't object to the process as it was allegedly the only way to prove her innocence.

Clark was given a clean chit by Diddy's security guard after five days and allowed to return to work. She claimed that Combs never asked about the lie-detector tests or her whereabouts during the five days after she returned to work.

