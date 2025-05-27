"He would make me kill myself" — Ex PA Capricorn Clark makes harrowing claims about Diddy giving her multiple death threats

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial is ongoing, and the trial resumed on Tuesday after a break. As per ABC News, in the past two weeks' court hearings, 16 witnesses have given their testimony. On May 27, the 17th witness, Clark Capricon, a former employee of Combs, appeared on the stand and shared many details about her former employer with the jury.

Ad

According to CNN, in her testimony, Capricon Clark recounted her dismissal by Combs in August 2012. Clark was accused of improperly taking vacation after she told an HR employee that Combs was frustrated with her because she didn't tell him about his girlfriend cheating on him. She also told the jury about how the rapper threatened her even after terminating her from the job, as per the outlet.

She claimed that Diddy told her, "That I would never work again, that he would show me that all these people weren't my friends, that he would make me kill myself."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from that, Capricorn Clark also told the jury about the verbal threats given by Combs to her for not telling him about Ventura's affair with Kid Cudi. As reported by CNN, in the stand, Clark shared that Combs gave her threats about 50 times between December 2011 and the summer of 2012.

"I should kill you b*tches, and I should cut her face," he reportedly told Clark.

Ad

CNN also reported that she told the court about the alleged threat given to her on the very first day of her job when the rapper found out about her previous employment with his rival, Suge Knight.

What more did Capricorn Clark tell the jury in her testimony in Diddy's trial?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to CNN, on Tuesday, Capricorn Clark, who started working for Combs in 2004, revealed many experiences from her time working for the hip-hop mogul. In the summer of 2006, the former PA reportedly shared with a chef that she hated her job, which the music mogul found out about.

As per CNN's account of Clark's statement, Diddy pushed her out of his house using "75%" of his force. After this incident, Clark left the job. However, she later joined in 2007 as director of marketing for Combs' clothing label, Sean John Women's.

Ad

As per CNN, the former PA also testified that once, due to the rapper's missing jewelry, she had reportedly been forced to undergo a five-day lie detector test. She recalled what the man who took her for the test told her would happen to her if she failed the test.

"They're going to throw you into the East River," he allegedly said.

However, she completed the test to prove her innocence.

Ad

According to CNN, Clark also discussed the employment conditions during her time working as Diddy's assistant. She told the jury that she used to work from 9 am to 4 pm for a remuneration of $65,000. She also said that she got stress-induced alopecia due to her job.

On the stand, she stated that Combs expected her to follow his every instruction.

"See, your problem is you want a life, and you can't have that here," she said the rapper allegedly told her.

Ad

CNN reported that she also told the court about Kid Cudi's home break-in while she was waiting in the car outside. She claimed to have called and warned Ventura about Diddy's plan. Combs' former employee also shared with the jury that she witnessed the violence done by Diddy on his ex-girlfriend Ventura and recalled that she called Ventura's mother while the rapper was kicking Ventura.

According to ABC News, before Capricorn Clark's testimony, two other former employees of Diddy, George Kaplan and David James, testified in court and shared many details related to the charges that Combs is facing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More