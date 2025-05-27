"He was grooming us" — Freddy P claims MTV's Making the Band was used by Diddy to groom younger artists

Freddy P, a former member of Da Band, the hip-hop group formed by Sean "Diddy" Combs, appeared on the May 23, 2025, episode of The Art of Dialogue podcast, where he talked about his time under the music mogul's mentorship. In a clip from the episode, posted by the podcast's official X handle on May 27, Freddy P claimed that Diddy used MTV's Making the Band as a platform to groom young artists.

"When you think of it now... he was grooming us," Freddy said.

Da Band, a group formed in the early 2000s during Making the Band 2, featured on MTV for three seasons. Referring to his time in the show, which was a talent competition, Freddy claimed that the show wasn't just about creating a rap group.

According to him, although Combs was "signing boy band groups" and "girl band groups," he was only doing it because he had a personal interest in "one or two of them."

Freddy further alleged that Combs' goal was less about music and more about control. He accused the music mogul of treating the artists as disposable assets, describing them as mere "tax write-off" while claiming Diddy was "searching for a butt the whole time."

"So, I was—he was looking for my butt, Chopper butt, everybody butt," Freddy added.

Freddy P then revealed what he believed to be a strategy that Combs used to coerce young talents: isolating them from their families, leaving them vulnerable, and then allegedly forcing them into sexual encounters.

"Once you get in their butt, it's like 'You one of us now. What you gonna say? I got video of me in your butt. Like, how can you ever make another record?'" he added.

Freddy P opens up about how Diddy assaults men during The Art of Dialogue podcast

Sean "Diddy" Combs (Image via Getty)

The aforementioned interview wasn't the first time Freddy P shared his opinions on Sean "Diddy" Combs. As per a Complex article, Freddy had previously appeared on the September 20, 2025, episode of The Art of Dialogue, and alleged that Diddy had sexually assaulted men on more than one occasion.

"He's literally assaulting men," he said.

He recounted instances in which Combs slapped men on their backsides and invited them to his hotel room, calling such advances deeply unsettling. Freddy explained that while society was more tolerant of varied expressions of sexuality at present, such behavior still crossed clear boundaries.

"It may be common nowadays, but for a man to walk up and slap your ass or 'Let me get your number' or 'Come to my hotel room,' that sh*t is not normal. I ain't never heard no sh*t like that in my lifetime for no man to approach you like that," Freddy P explained.

He insisted that these were not isolated incidents and that, to his knowledge, Combs had "done it several times."

Freddy P also shed light on how Sean Combs allegedly manipulated vulnerable individuals in the industry. In a separate segment of the interview, he described how Diddy preyed on "guys going through financial situations," offering promises of wealth and fame to lure them into compromising situations.

"When things ain't hot no more, you fall back on people like him. He prey on you," Freddy explained.

As per the report, Freddy P even put on his best imitation of the rap mogul to explain some of Combs' alleged tactics—claims of exotic vacations, endorsement deals, and offers of millions in cash—to illustrate how young rappers could be drawn in.

He further stressed that several artists "fell into them situations with Puffy," but remained silent out of shame or fear. He even stated that he personally knew some of those artists, though their stories never came to light.

Freddy P has not released any new solo music since his 2019 single Ano Go Retire. His last musical project was a collaborative effort titled All Things R' Possible, released in 2024.

The 55-year-old Sean "Diddy" Combs, on the other hand, was arrested in September 2024 and is facing charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. His trial started on May 12, 2025, and is expected to last 6-8 weeks.

