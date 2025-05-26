Diddy allegedly making millions while in prison by renting out his private jet to rich customers without telling them he owns it

According to an article by The US Sun published on May 24, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs had made more than $4 million since he was arrested last year in September for trafficking charges. The article suggested that this income is generated by renting his $60 million private jet to wealthy customers who reportedly weren't aware the rapper was the owner.

The US Sun further reported that the rapper owned a Gulfstream G550 registered to his company, LoveAir LLC. Luxury rental operator Silver Air had apparently rented the aircraft that has 14 seats and a range of over 6,700 miles. As per reports, the jet had been rented at least 126 times till May 20, since the arrest.

Sean "Diddy" Combs might be locked up, but his bank account isn't. Sources claim his $60 million Gulfstream G550 jet has been quietly raking in millions—flying high-end clients around the world, most of whom have no clue the jet belongs to the disgraced music mogul.

After being posted on rental sites, Puff Daddy's aircraft reportedly covered 149,540 miles, which is equivalent to flying around the earth six times. According to a posting on Jettly, a private jet rental website, customers had to pay about $32,597 to book Diddy's jet.

The photos of the private jet on Silver Air's official website showed the aircraft's oak-colored interiors and cushioned seats. The jet was also reportedly pet-friendly and had its own entertainment system. The rapper had even proposed to sell off the private jet as a part of his $50 million bail package, which eventually was denied by Judge Subramanian.

According to reports by The Daily Mail, earnings from renting the jet might be Diddy's primary source of income. This was speculated after the rapper had reportedly spent $10 million on his ongoing legal battle.

Diddy's private jet was claimed to have been spotted at the Auckland airport last year, post his arrest

There had been presumptions before suggesting that Diddy had put his private jet on rent. However, neither the rapper nor his representatives shared any reactions. According to reports by The New Zealand Herald, in October 2024, the private jet was noticed at the Auckland airport.

The outlet further reported that it was also easy to live track the private jet with registration N1969C. According to the outlet, the FlightAware website said:

"This aircraft (SIS69) is not available for public tracking per request from the owner/operator."

A month later, in November 2024, another article was published by Business Insider, which stated that an aircraft that resembled Diddy's aircraft was seen on the private jet marketplace Victor. The photos of one jet on Silver Air's site were also found to be similar to Combs' jet.

The rapper or his representatives had not revealed at the time that his jet was put on rent. In fact, his attorneys reportedly clarified that the airplane was available for sale.

Diddy's private jet is not the only luxurious and expensive possession. In September 2024, India Times reported that the rapper owned two expensive residences in Miami and Los Angeles. Supercarblondie.com suggested that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder owned several expensive cars, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ferrari 360 Modena, a Ferrari F430 Spider, and a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder.

Combs also reportedly owned a super yacht that CRN Ancona delivered to him in early 2008.

