"Get your own Jet" — Internet reacts to T-Pain saying a round-trip private jet flight from Atlanta to Vegas costs $126K after being called broke

On Wednesday, March 5, a video clip of T-Pain talking about the costs of round trips on private jets was uploaded to X. In the clip—posted by @FearedBuck—the rapper appeared to be on a commercial flight, showing that it costs $126,000 to book a round-trip private jet between Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Ad

He then addressed those who questioned why he wasn't flying private, saying:

"Are you okay now? Do you feel like it? "No private debt jet? What? You not taking a private jet? You're not spending all this money to go make money." Why would you do that? In what world is that smart? Then y'all will be like "he going broke again.""

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

T-Pain's clip has since gone viral, amassing over 4 million views and 49K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one commenting:

"Skill issue. Get your own Jet."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some netizens pointed out that it seemed "crazy" that people were mocking the rapper for seeking financial stability, others asserted that flying on a private jet wasn't that expensive.

"Crazy how people will mock you for trying to be financially stable. This generation is COOKED!," commented an X user.

"This is why he stay rich and wealthy because most people don’t understand financial literacy... Wealth isn’t just about making money, It’s about knowing what to do with it," added another.

Ad

"It does not cost that much to fly on a private jet. It costs that much to have the entire private jet to yourself. There are tons of private jet services across the country where you just grab an open seat and share the jet with others then you're looking at $1,000 to $5,000," wrote a third netizen.

Ad

"Flying regular is not save anymore but I feel him people taking private jets at 126k is crazy I rather pay 500$ and risk it all," replied a fourth user.

At the same time, other users argued that owning a private jet was a more cost-effective alternative.

"That’s why you go buy your own $80m G650. Cost me around 10k to fly mine around anywhere in the US anytime I want to, but charter it out daily which pays for itself and then some. @ 60k plus per charter. Easy money when you own it and it pays for itself!," posted a fifth netizen.

Ad

"i respect this, while a lot of rappers are going broke trying to look rich and flying private everywhere he’s doing the opposite. he’s already stacked his mills now he’s just living comfy," added a sixth one.

"Idk of yall remember but T-Pain blew millions when he was younger. He made it all back and learned from his money mistakes. Just cause you got it, don’t mean you gotta ball out every chance you get. lol," commented a seventh user.

Ad

T-Pain recently sold his publishing catalog

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tweet regarding T-Pain's choice to fly commercial instead of on a private jet comes days after the rapper sold his publishing catalog and select master rights to HarbourView Equity Partners.

According to Variety, T-Pain expressed that he is "excited" about this decision, believing that the Equity Partners would help "preserve the legacy" of his music.

"This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon."

The media outlet reported that T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles during his career, with more than ten of them making it onto the Billboard Hot 100. The year 2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback