T-Pain claimed that a reporter from TMZ asked for his permission to twist his words to make it seem like he dissed Drake. In a clip an X user: @scubaryan_, uploaded on February 16, 2025— which appeared to be from the rapper's recent Twitch stream— the rapper talked about the TMZ reporter who was hounding him about the Canadian rapper:

"They're looking for something and I understand that. But the thing is, I'm a Drake fan. I'm a Drake fan, and here's a more thing, I'm more of a party fan than I am a Drake fan."

He recalled the event when the TMZ reporter allegedly tried to twist his words, making it seem like he was dissing the Family Matters rapper for asking one question.

"There was a TMZ lady out there and she was like, 'T-Pain are you hype about the new Drake album?' And I said, 'Did you ask him about the album?' And she said, 'Is that a diss?' [I said], 'What?' [And she said], 'Is that a diss? Did you just diss Drake?'" he said.

He claimed that the TMZ reporter didn't seem to be hearing him answering "no" to the question, and that he was simply asking her if she asked Drake about his album. T-Pain further said that the reporter was asking him if she could publish what he said as a diss.

"But I said, 'Hey, did you ask Drake about my album?' And she said, 'Is that a diss? Can I please publish this as a diss? Please, please let me publish this as a diss'," the rapper recounted.

T-Pain thinks Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album with PartyNextDoor is made of scraps

T-Pain previously said that Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which came out on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, was a collection of leftovers. In a clip of his February 15, 2025, Twitch stream, which an X user named @FearedBuck shared, the singer-rapper gave his two cents about the album.

"I feel like [Drake] recorded a bunch of sh*t and in order to keep [PartyNextDoor] around, I feel like you could take 10 to 15 of these songs, put a verse on them b*tches PARTY, and that's our album bro," he said.

However, T-Pain made it known to his fans and viewers that he wasn't trashing or dissing the album. He clarified his stance by saying:

"I'm not saying that they're bad. These are just some songs that didn't make albums."

He also had another theory about how $ome $exy $ongs 4 U came to be, saying that PartyNextDoor could have asked Drake to put verses on the songs he wrote.

Rgardless of what T-Pain thinks of the new album, it appeared to be a success following its Valentine's Day release. Per Billboard, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is already setting records on Apple Music. The outlet reported on February 15 that the album has broken the record for the biggest R&B/soul album for first-day streams worldwide in the streamer's history.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is a 21-track album, with tracks like Gimme a Hug, Somebody Loves Me, Deeper, and Spider-Man Superman.

